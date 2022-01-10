Tier 1 Players Account for Nearly 40% Share in Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Oil & Gas Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Oil & Gas Pumps Market across various industries and regions.
The oil & gas pumps market is likely to witness sluggish growth, with global demand surpassing 9 million units by the end of 2018, according to a latest report by Fact.MR. Rising demand for oil and gas is resulting in the growing demand for equipment such as oil & gas pumps. End-users in oil and gas industries are demanding efficient oil & gas pumps to ensure smooth operation and to meet stringent emission standards.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Oil & Gas Pumps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Oil & Gas Pumps
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Oil & Gas Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Oil & Gas Pumps Market.
Market Structure
The oil & gas pumps market is segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, deployment, and pump characteristics.
All the key segments in the report are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of oil & gas pumps market.
Based on the capacity, the oil & gas pumps market is segmented into Small (upto 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), and High (more than 1000 gpm).
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and rotary pumps.
By deployment, the oil & gas pumps market segment includes onshore and offshore. Based on the pump characteristics, the segment includes Engineered Pumps, Standard Pumps, and Special Purpose Pumps.
The oil & gas pumps market is likely to witness sluggish growth, with global demand surpassing 9 million units by the end of 2018, according to a latest report by Fact.MR. Rising demand for oil and gas is resulting in the growing demand for equipment such as oil & gas pumps. End-users in oil and gas industries are demanding efficient oil & gas pumps to ensure smooth operation and to meet stringent emission standards.
Onshore Oil & Gas Pumps to Find Large Application in Projects across Countries
The Fact.MR study opines that the onshore oil & gas pumps are likely to witness a rapid growth in the coming years. Demand for onshore oil & gas pumps is expected to exceed 4.8 million units in 2018. With rise in energy demand from various sectors and growth in the transportation industry, many countries, especially in Asia Pacific, are moving towards development of new oil & gas projects.
India, China, and Indonesia are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of oil and gas industry in the region. With the signs of recovery in oil prices, many state-owned oil companies in the Asia Pacific region are spending on onshore oil and gas production to ensure energy security.
Upgradation of existing onshore oil and gas facilities and development of new facilities is also accelerating in Southeast Asia. Moreover, in recent years, regulation in the UK has removed legal hurdles in the development of onshore petroleum resources. Moreover, in terms of gas transportation by the onshore gas producers in the UK, the government has removed requirement to hold a gas transporter license, and a class exemption has been introduced to cover all types of onshore gas production.
Key Question answered in the survey of Oil & Gas Pumps market report:
Sales and Demand of Oil & Gas Pumps
Growth of Oil & Gas Pumps Market
Market Analysis of Oil & Gas Pumps
Market Insights of Oil & Gas Pumps
Key Drivers Impacting the Oil & Gas Pumps market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Oil & Gas Pumps market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Oil & Gas Pumps
More Valuable Insights on Oil & Gas Pumps Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Oil & Gas Pumps, Sales and Demand of Oil & Gas Pumps, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Supriya Bhor
