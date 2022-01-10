Electrophysiology Devices Market is estimated to account for US$ 14,173.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

Electrophysiology Devices Market

Electrophysiology involves the study of electrical activity of heart to diagnose and monitor any arrhythmia

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Electrophysiology devices are those medical devices which are widely used in electrophysiology and catheterization laboratories. The market for electrophysiology devices encompasses electrophysiology monitoring as well as treatment devices. A variety of electrophysiology monitoring devices available in the market include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, electrocorticograph, electromyograph, electroretinograph, electrooculograph, Holter monitoring device, X-ray system, imaging & 3D mapping system and diagnostic catheters.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1641

Key Market Drivers:

Approval and launch of new devices is expected to propel growth of the global electrophysiology devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, VivaLNK, a connected healthcare solutions provider, launched its IoT-enabled medical wearable Sensor Platform that enables internet of health things (IoHT) solution partners to easily capture streams of patient data such as temperature and ECG rhythms

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:51pm CET, 13 December 2021, there have been 269,468,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,304,248 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 December 2021, a total of 8,200,642,671 vaccine doses have been administered. Covid-19 increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to boost demand for electrophysiology devices.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1641

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global electrophysiology devices market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2020, OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd. partnered with AliveCor, Inc. to integrate AliveCor’s ECG technology with blood pressure devices from OMRON for non-invasive remote monitoring devices.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: GE Healthcare, Biotricity Inc., Medtronic Plc, VivaQuant, Johnson & Johnson, AliveCor, Bittium Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shimmer, OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd., VivaLNK, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., MicroPort, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗢𝗙𝗙

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1641

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.