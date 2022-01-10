Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 3.4%

Emergen Research Logo

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Latest Research Report Published by Emergen Research, The Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion by 2027. Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth. For instance, Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) which differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells and provide optimum efficacy.

Continuous rising prevalence of cancer resulting, a raised demand of radiotherapy eventually promoted the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths in the U.S. are estimated in the year 2020.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Key participants include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.

The latest report sums up the changes constantly taking place in the global Radiotherapy market with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and pays special attention to the market dynamics and trends.

The global Radiotherapy market report focuses on various national and international business development prospects, as well as competitive terrains of the worldwide market. The market size estimation and forecasts detailed in this report are based on a thorough research methodology and are tailored according to the different conditions that create the demand for the global market.

Rising technological advances and increasing prevalence of cancer many field players are engaged in investing new product development. For instance, in June 2020, a subsidiary company of the ALCEN group “PMB” launched FLASHKNiFE, the FLASH radiotherapy system used for clinical trials

Continue increasing demand for technological advances in the market promoted several market players to develop advanced version of their product offerings. For instance, in January 2020, Elekta signed an agreement with the Institute Jules Bordet, Brussels for Elekta Unity MR-linac system, Versa H.D. linear accelerators (linacs), and to upgrade Elekta Infinity linacs. The total contract was valued at approximately USD 24.2 million. This was beneficial to provide Bordet institute advanced radiotherapy solutions.

With the rise in the prevalence of cancer, most of the hospitals are adopting efficient products offering optimum treatment. For instance, in January 2020, Provision Healthcare launched third proton therapy center installation in Southwest Orange County, Florida. The center is expected to treat approximately 700 patients per year and will be equipped with next-generation oncology information system RayCare and treatment planning system RayStation from RaySearchHospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the market.

Various technologies like AI, personalization or miniaturization have contributed significant share of growth, to capture the client need field operators have initiated emerging such technologies. For instance, in September 2019, Varian (U.S) software developer in partnership with Oncora (U.S.) a digital health company launched Ethos artificial intelligence radiotherapy device

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional LINAC

Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Particle Therapy Systems

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products

Seeds

Applicators

Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy Products

Systemic Radiotherapy

Iobenguane-131

Samarium-153

Rhenium-186

Yttrium-90

Radium-223

Phosphorous-32

Radio-Labelled Antibodies

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

TomoTherapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Stereotactic Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT)

Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Intravenous Radiotherapy

Oral Radiotherapy

Instillation Radiotherapy

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

