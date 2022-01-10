Mechanical Ventilators Market US$ 4,248.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027 | Becton, Dickinson & Company

Mechanical Ventilators Market

Mechanical ventilation is a treatment to help a person breathe when they find it difficult or are unable to breathe on their own

Overview

Unlike other mechanical ventilators, which provide oxygen to the patient by pumping air through a tube, mechanical ventilation requires no external power. Rather, the machine provides a small amount of pressure to a patient's lungs to help them breathe naturally. As the name suggests, a ventilator also delivers a pre-set volume of air to the patient with each breath. The amount of oxygen delivered to a patient is measured in oxygen concentration and tidal volume. The tidal volume of air a ventilator can deliver to a patient is referred to as the tidal volume. The ventilator can help a patient recover from surgery or another medical procedure by carrying out breathing functions. A patient may need to be hooked up to a mechanical ventilator for hours afterward. Other patients require a mechanical ventilator after tracheostomies, which involve cutting a hole in the windpipe and inserting a tube to let air flow into the windpipe.

Drivers

A burgeoning caseload of respiratory disorders among the senescent population is expected to foster growth of the mechanical ventilators market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, accelerated initiatives from governments to boost production of ventilators in the wake of the COVID-19 prevalence are expected to aid the growth of the mechanical ventilators market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has catalyzed the prospects of the global mechanical ventilators market. The pandemic-driven surge in demand for mechanical ventilators to sustain breathing capacity in COVID patients has positively influenced the market. On top of that, the advent of at-home mechanical ventilators is further brightening the future of the market.

Key Takeaways

The mechanical ventilators market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches in parallel to the growing cases of asthma and other respiratory disorders. For instance, in September 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 235 million people were suffering from asthma globally.

From a geographical standpoint, the North American region is a big destination for the global mechanical ventilators market in view of the accelerated approval pathway for novel medical ventilators by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to the COVID-19 prevalence.

In the runner-up spot, the Asian Pacific region is another profit hub for the global mechanical ventilators market on account of rising demand for ICU beds due to the high caseload of COVID-19 infections and increasing government support.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Becton, Dickinson & Company, Mindray Medical International Limited, Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Draeger Medical GmbH, Zoll Medical Corp., Philips Respironics, Maquet Medical Systems GmbH.

