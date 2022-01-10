Middle East Accounts for Over 60% of the Revenue in the Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk Market - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Tetra Packs Growing Up Milk Market. According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the growing up milk market will envisage an impressive 5.9% volume y-o-y growth in 2018 over 2017.
The study reveals that the growing needs of the ‘new-age’ parents to find a convenient way of meeting nutritional requirements of their toddlers is mainly providing a fillip to the growth of the growing up milk market. The study also finds new avenues of growth for growing up milk manufacturers in developing countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & African region.
Manufacturers in the growing up milk market are aiming to capitalize on the growing concerns among parents about the importance of toddler health to amplify sales of growing up milk products in the region, in the foreseeable future.
Segmentation
In order to provide detailed information about the growing up milk market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides the growing up milk market into its five broad sub-segments – source, form, packaging form, sales channels, and regions.
Based on the source, the growing up milk market is segmented into two main types –
Plant-based
Animal-based growing up milk products.
According to the form, the growing up milk market is broadly segmented into
Solid
Liquid growing up milk products.
According to the packaging form, the growing up milk market is segmented into
Aseptic cartons
Bottles & tetra packs
Pouches & sachets
Cans.
Some of the key findings of the Fact.MR market study include
A significant rise in discretionary income of consumers has facilitated a larger consumer base to access ready-to-serve toddler nutrition products, such as growing up milk products.
Increasing number of nuclear families and working parents remain the key contributors to the recent developments in growing up milk market.
Breastfeeding rates have gone up in many developed countries, which is likely to reflect in declining sales of growing up milk products in developed regions, such as Europe and North America.
The World Health Organization does not recommend growing up milk products, calling follow-up formulae “unnecessary” and “unsuitable” for toddler growth. This is restricting the sales, hampering growth of the growing up milk market.
Marketing and branding strategies manufacturers in the growing up milk market of labeling growing up milk products as ‘toddler milk’ are convincing parents that growing up milk can help them to transition from breastfeeding to adult food.
The Fact.MR study analyzes prominent parenting trends in various geographical regions to identify growth prospects of growing up milk market in various regions. It finds that the demand for growing up milk products is relatively higher in developing countries than that in developed countries.
