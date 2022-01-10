Telerehabilitation Services Market will grow at 15.0% CAGR | MTI America, UnaliWear Inc., Virtual Physical Therapists

Telerehabilitation Services Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Telerehabilitation Services Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Market Overview:

Telerehabilitation is an emerging field of physical therapy that allows patients to interact with their providers from a distance. Therapists can conduct assessments and provide therapy using video or audio technology. Therapies can include motor training exercises, speech therapy, and robotic technology. A physician can perform a diagnosis and prescribe treatment without having to travel to the patient's home. A clinician can monitor condition of a patient remotely and monitor their progress over time.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global telerehabilitation services market include, Conversa Health, Empatha, Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc., MTI America, MindStreet Inc., MedRisk, NeoRehab, Rehab Management Pty Ltd, UnaliWear Inc., and Virtual Physical Therapists.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new services is expected to propel growth of the global telerehabilitation services market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Center for Neuro Skills, a provider of treatment for traumatic and acquired brain injury, launched telerehabilitation services to offer patients greater flexibility in their therapy program.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 3:29pm CET, 20 December 2021, there have been 273,900,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,351,812 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 20 December 2021, a total of 8,387,658,165 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to boost demand for telerehabilitation systems. For instance, in February 2021, Evolv, a medical device company, with the support of Microsoft and hardware manufacturer ZOTAC, donated its virtual rehabilitation technology to three leading hospitals in Spain.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global telerehabilitation services market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Fourier Intelligence, a Singapore-based producer of rehabilitation robots, launched LineMotus, an entry-level linear motion training robotic device that targets home-based therapy, geriatric rehabilitation and telerehabilitation.

