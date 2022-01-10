Global Wireless Earbuds Market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028, Claims Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness of health & fitness and growing use of wearable health gadgets such as fitness bands are other key factors propelling market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth

According to Emergen Research, Global Wireless Earbuds Market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%. Market revenue growth is majorly supported by wider access to the Internet, growing use of smartphones with advanced features functionalities, emergence of advanced wireless technologies, and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing nations such as India and China.

The research report is an investigative study of the Wireless Earbuds market that offers crucial information pertaining to the market size and market share of the sector on a global scale. The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Wireless Earbuds market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others.

Other key factors driving market growth are rising demand for wireless earbuds among students and the working population, growing trends of work from home and online schooling in the pandemic era, and increasing availability of wireless earphones at highly affordable prices, manufactured by companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The leading players in the global wireless earbuds market are Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

The global wireless earbuds market has gained significant traction in the last few years, with growing demand for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-enabled wireless audio devices and addition of advanced features such as sensors, touch controls, real-time language translation, and built-in AI to wireless earbuds.

Growing popularity of live streaming services and rising interests in podcasts and audiobooks have further driven demand for wireless earbuds.

The report is further furnished with the latest happenings of the Wireless Earbuds market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments.

Key Highlights from The Report

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports. The presence of leading brands including Bose, Apple, and Beats Electronics in the region is another major factor accounting for the North America market growth.

The research carries out an in-depth analysis of the latest projects undertaken by the companies and also offers details on the viability of the projects. The report provides an extensive outlook of the industry with regard to the essential elements. The report also offers an industry-wide analysis based on detailed market segmentation.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

US

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

