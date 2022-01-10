Airsoft guns market By Resins Type, End-User, Distribution And Region | Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC

Airsoft guns Market

Airsoft guns are airsoft replica or imitation high power toy guns intended for airsoft sporting events. They are a unique form of low-powered, high-velocity Airsoft guns market typically designed to fire non-metal, smoothbore pellets often shot from plastic, rubber or biodegradable foam cartridges. These guns use electric spring systems to deliver the energy to the pellets for maximum accuracy and portability. The guns generally utilize red-dot sights and adjustable hop-up to provide them extra stability and accuracy as they fire at moving targets. In most cases, the guns utilize red-dot sight systems similar to those used by military and law enforcement personnel.

Competitive Landscape:

Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC, Tokyo Marui Co. Ltd, Lancer Tactical, Umarex, ICS Airsoft, Nova Security Group, Kriss USA, Inc., Systema Professional Training Weapons, Tanaka Works, KWA Airsoft, and Unicorn Hobby Corporation among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing number of airsoft sports events around the globe is fostering growth of airsoft guns market. For instance, in September 2019, Edmonton-area PTSD fundraiser draws record numbers at weekend airsoft event. Over 260 people took part in OP Valour, a large-scale airsoft match, outside Villeneuve.

Increasing number of distribution partnership and collaboration among key players is expected to drive growth of the airsoft guns market. For instance, in January 2021, ActionSportGames A/S (ASG), has announced a distribution partnership with Taiwanese manufacturer, ICS Airsoft which distributes ICS Airsoft products throughout Europe, with exclusivity in 6 countries; Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Poland.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has created lots of disturbance in demand and supply and raw materials supply due to containment policies such as lockdown and social distancing. Implementation of such regulations has hampered the growth of the market during a pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing number of distribution partnership among key players in the region. For instance, in August 2020, Cybergun signed a distribution agreement for the USA with EVIKE.COM to distribute Cybergun products in the USA

