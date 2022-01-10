Stethoscope Market Grow At a CAGR Of 4.4% | 3M Company, Cardionics, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Stethoscope is an acoustic medical device used for auscultation based physical examination of an animal or humansSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:
A stethoscope is an acoustic medical device used to listen to the internal sounds of animals or humans. It usually has a small disc-shaped resonator that is held against the skin and one or more tubes connected to the two earpieces. When used properly, a stethoscope is a highly accurate diagnostic tool. It is the tool of choice for veterinarians, emergency medical technicians, and other professionals. It is a useful tool for diagnosing the heart and other vital organs. The Y-shaped stethoscope has earpieces on each side and a sound-detecting device on the other end. The diaphragm end consists of a thin plastic sheet on one side and a hollow bell-shaped hole on the other. The chestpiece is rotated and the eartubes receive the sounds.
Market Dynamics:
Introduction of novel product and growing expenditure on Research and Development by market players is expected to fuel growth of the global stethoscope market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Indian Institute of Technology of Bombay (IIT-B), India received patent for the ‘digital stethoscope’ developed by a team at IIT-B. The digital stethoscope listens to heat beats from a distance and records them, which reduces the risk of healthcare worker to contract the novel coronavirus from patients.
However, high cost of products and lack of skilled healthcare workers is expected to limit growth of the global stethoscope market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19:
The global stethoscope market growth witnessed an upswing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, resulted into countries closing down national borders and suspending international trips. Several countries implemented strict national lockdown for controlling the virus spread. As COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, the early detection of this virus infection is necessary. The growth of the global stethoscope market increased in the pandemic with the increasing cases of this virus infection.
Key Takeaways:
The global stethoscope market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period due to technological development in the stethoscope market. For instance, In June 2021, 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko launched the 3M Littmann CORE Littmann Stethoscope technology in collaboration in Europe. The new technology allows clinicians to access digital and analogue auscultation options by connecting to Eko’s software application through Bluetooth.
North America is projected to witness significant growth in the global stethoscope market over the forecast period, due to rise in geriatric population, presence of key players, increasing burden of chronic diseases.
𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: 3M Company, Cardionics, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, American Diagnostics Corp, Medline Industries, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Rudolf Riester GmbH.
