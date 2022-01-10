Dentures Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2028 | Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Ag, GC America Inc.

Dentures Market

Dentures are prosthetic devices that replace missing teeth.

Market Overview:

Dentures are prosthetic devices that replace missing teeth. They are supported by the hard and soft tissues surrounding the affected teeth. Conventional dentures are removable. Others are fixed to dental implants. Some are bonded to the teeth, while others are attached to dental implants. Read on to learn more about dentures. Dentures are made of a framework. This is called a full plate. It is typically made of flexible plastic or acrylic resin but can also be made from chrome-cobalt metal. During the first appointment, the dentist will take an impression of the gums. This impression will be used to make a wax model. The dentist will then add the teeth to the wax model. This wax model is then tested in the patient's mouth to ensure that it fits correctly.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dentures market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Thommen Medical AG, Modern Dental Group Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, HUGE, H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, and Amann Girrbach AG.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of oral health disorders in the world is expected to boost the growth of the global dentures market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, around 2.3 billion individuals suffer from permanent teeth caries. Once the mold has been created, the dentist will proceed with the fabrication of the dentures. First, he or she will create a plaster model of the mouth and the foundation for the framework. A model like this will be used to create a final denture. This will be the final product. During the second step, the dentist will make a model of the teeth. Once this is done, the dental team will make the final denture. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the global dentures market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapidly spreading virus affected the growth of the global dentures market, owing to disruptions in transport and production of dentures in the world. Moreover, the issues for making an in-person appointment also posed a great challenge for the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global dentures market, owing to the increasing presence of oral issues in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 26% of adults in the United States suffer from oral health.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global dentures market, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental care centers in the region. For instance, according to Mint, in 2019, around 49.2% population in India suffer from oral health issues.

