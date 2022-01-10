Nail Polish market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 10.3% Upto 2027 | Revlon, Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Fiabila SAS

Nail Polish Market

Nail Polish Market

Market Overview:

Nail polish is used to decorate both fingernails and toenails, as well as to protect the nail plates. It is made using various chemical compositions, such as resins, pearls, pigments, film formers, plasticizers, solvents, and thickening agents to bind other ingredients. It is available in multiple colors. However, nail polish market contains hazardous and/or toxic chemicals, which can affect the human health adversely. Thus, it is mandatory for cosmetic manufacturers to put a warning on the product about the potential health hazards that may result from using the product.

Its purpose is to restore moisture to the nail, strengthen nails, and help polish adhere to the nail. Nail polish also prevents staining and extends the lifespan of the manicure. The formulation of a nail polish greatly depends upon the choices made by chemical engineers and chemists in the research and development phase of nail polish manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global nail polish market are Chanel S.A., Christian Dior SE, Coty, Inc., Essie Cosmetics, NARS Cosmetics, Inc., Fiabila SAS, L'Oreal S.A., Revlon, Inc., and American International Industries, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness about beauty trends and rising brand consciousness among both men and women is expected to propel growth of the nail polish market during the forecast period. For instance, For instance, in December 2019, Kay Beauty forayed into nail products and launched its first ever collection of nail products in collaboration with Nykaa with a collection of 36 shades, called Nail Nourish Laquer. The new collection is made with avocado oil and lemon peel water and is designed to be fast-drying.

Moreover, increasing demand for nail polishes and the introduction of several new products or unique finishes worldwide is expected to drive growth of the nail polish market. For instance, in October 2021, J.Hannah launched a line of polishes in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art inspired by the museum’s new exhibition, ‘Surrealism beyond Borders’. The new collection comes with a black, pearl, and glittery metallic shades inspired by the Costume Institute’s ‘About Time’ exhibition.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Nail hygiene is an often overlooked and important potential component of disease transmission through contact, as microbes are more concentrated in the subcutaneous area than in other parts of the hand. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance on nail maintenance as part of prevention, including nail trimming/scrubbing and cleaning nail-grooming tools to curb the spread of the virus (COVID-19). This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the nail polish market.

Key Takeaways:

The nail polish market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for natural shades and the introduction of natural products in the market. For instance, in August 2021, OPI launched a vegan nail polish collection, Nature Strong, that offers long-lasting, vibrant color and a high shine finish. The new line is certified vegan by The Vegan Society and is made from natural, plant-based ingredients such as sugar cane, manioc, wheat, potatoes, and corn.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the nail polish market due to growing trend among women to groom their nails, increasing demand for new and/or unique finishes, and increasing number of spas and salons in these regions. For instance, in December 2019, Hello Kitty and OPI launched OPI X Hello Kitty, a new limited-edition collection in India with 25 shades, including 13 signature shades in nail lacquer and 12 shades in the gel color formula.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.