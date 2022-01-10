Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2030

Share This Article

News Provided By

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market by Product Type, Gender, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Compression Wear and Shapewear market and altered several market scenarios.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Compression Wear and Shapewear Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.According to a new report, The compression wear and shapewear market size was valued at $4 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compression-wear-shapewear-market Compression wear & shapewear are tight-fitted apparels designed specifically to keep the body in a certain posture. Increase in disposable income of customers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of shapewear among the geriatric population, and change in lifestyles drive the market growth of shapewear segment.Among various distribution channels, the specialty retail stores segment held the highest revenue share of 62%, and is expected to maintain its dominance ahead as well. This segment constitutes company-owned outlets that possess extensive penetration in various geographies and sell wide product lines of compression wear and shapewear. However, the compression wear & shapewear market growth is expected through online sales channels with a high CAGR of 8.6%, owing to wide product availability on e-commerce websites and rise in Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The male users segment leads the global compression wear & shapewear market, owing to higher adoption of compression wear. Moreover, majority of men also prefer compression garments during a workout, further fueling the demand from the male consumer segment. The female consumer segment is expected to grow at a highest growth rate over the anticipated period, owing to rise in female interest for fitness and comfortable clothing and increase in participation of women in sports activities. Furthermore, companies such as Nike, UnderArmour, and others have started to target the women segment with the launch of new product lines and establishment of women-specific stores.Download Report Sample (260 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1745 Application wise, the performance & recovery segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of $2.96 billion in 2020. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to extensive usage of compression wear to prevent injuries, improve blood circulation, and speed up recovery.The compression wear segment dominated the overall market in 2020, accounting for over 70% of the revenue, due to the widespread usage of various types of compression wear by professional athletes and lifestyle users practicing recreational exercises. Growth of this segment is driven by the vast health benefits offered by these garments, such as improved performance, body temperature maintenance, reduced muscle fatigue, and prevention of injury. A significant rise in number of lifestyle users in developing regions and rise in trend of using compression wear as an athleisure wear are expected to increase the demand for compression wear.Some of the key players operating in the global compression wear & shapewear market such as Nike Inc., Spanx Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Leonisa SA, Wacoal America Inc., Ann Chery, 2XU Pty Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Jockey.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1745 Related Reports:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to offer business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research