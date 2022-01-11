AAV Vector Transfection Kits Market size worth over USD 413.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.9% | Valuates Reports
North America is the largest market, with a share about 49%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 26% and 21%.BANGALORE, INDIA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled, the global AAV Vector Transfection Kits market size is estimated to be worth US$ 103.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 413.2 million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Small Size Packaging accounting for % of the AAV Vector Transfection Kits global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Suspension HEK 293 Cells segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
With the continued approval of gene therapy products into clinical research, the viral vectors which are used for gene therapy have attracted extensive attention. Adeno-associated virus is the most promising viral vector of many other viral vectors because of its low pathogenicity, low immunogenicity, and the advantage of the host range and stable expression. It has gotten a wide range of applications in clinical research.
There are multiple strategies to develop AAV vectors, but typical steps include plasmid development and production, cell expansion, plasmid transfection, viral vector production, purification, and fill and finish. A transient transfection strategy for AAV production in either adherent or suspension cell lines is most common in pre-clinical and early phase development.
Global AAV Vector Transfection Kits include Thermo Fisher, Mirus Bio (Gamma), Polyplus-transfection, Polysciences, Takara and Hanbio Biotechnology, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 70%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 49%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 26% and 21%.
AAV Vector Transfection Kits Market Segments
The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Type and Application. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and application segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and application segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2017-2028. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.
AAV Vector Transfection Kits Market by Type
By Packaging Size
➣Small Size Packaging
➣Medium Size Packaging
➣Large Size Packaging
By Phase
➣Laboratory
➣GMP Phase 1-2
Segment by Application
➣Suspension HEK 293 Cells
➣Adherent HEK 293 Cells
➣Others
AAV Vector Transfection Kits Market by Region
➣North America
➣United States
➣Canada
➣Europe
➣Germany
➣France
➣U.K.
➣Italy
➣Russia
➣Asia-Pacific
➣China
➣Japan
➣South Korea
➣India
➣Australia
➣China Taiwan
➣Indonesia
➣Thailand
➣Malaysia
➣Latin America
➣Mexico
➣Brazil
➣Argentina
➣Middle East & Africa
➣Turkey
➣Saudi Arabia
➣UAE
Major Players in the AAV Vector Transfection Kits Market
➣Thermo Fisher
➣Mirus Bio (Gamma)
➣Polyplus-transfection
➣Polysciences
➣Takara
➣Hanbio Biotechnology
