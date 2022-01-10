Smart Parking Solutions Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 9% through 2028
The smart parking solutions market remains highly consolidated, and mid-sized companies accounting for 40-50% and 30-35% of the revenue share respectivelyROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Smart Parking Solutions gives estimations of the Size of Smart Parking Solutions Market and the overall Smart Parking Solutions Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Smart Parking Solutions, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.
The latest market research report analyzes Smart Parking Solutions Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Smart Parking Solutions And how they can increase their market share.
Smart City Initiatives Necessitate Installments
Smart city projects offer sustainability in addition to enhanced performance. With the transformation of a city into a smart city, authorities around the world can provide for better security, transport and traffic management, waste management, energy efficiency, and can improve the lifestyle of the population comprehensively.
In addition to these benefits, smart cities will contribute towards the welfare of the environment and allow for the stabilization of global temperatures.
Growing environmental concerns, traffic congestion, and the population are causing governments around the world to look towards the development of smart cities which will effectively improve the quality of life while aiding authorities in saving resources.
These factors have attracted heavy investments in smart technologies around the world and are fuelling the demand for smart parking solutions on a global scale.
The Market insights of Smart Parking Solutions will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Smart Parking Solutions Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Smart Parking Solutions market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Smart Parking Solutions market .
The latest industry analysis and survey on Smart Parking Solutions provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Smart Parking Solutions market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Smart Parking Solutions Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Smart Parking Solutions market growth
Current key trends of Smart Parking Solutions Market
Market Size of Smart Parking Solutions and Smart Parking Solutions Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Smart Parking Solutions market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Smart Parking Solutions market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Smart Parking Solutions Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Smart Parking Solutions Market.
Crucial insights in Smart Parking Solutions market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Smart Parking Solutions market.
Basic overview of the Smart Parking Solutions, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Smart Parking Solutions across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
The Demand of Smart Parking Solutions Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Smart Parking Solutions Market development during the forecast period.
Sophistication-driven Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth
Increasing penetration of wireless networking systems, IoT, and cloud-based services, has laid down the platform for innovations in the smart parking solutions market.
For instance, easy accessibility to affordable GPS, cloud software, smartphones, and smart sensors is resulting in the development of sophisticated systems that aid drivers in detecting the nearest empty parking spot in real-time.
The emergence of cashless transactions and e-payment facilities are further paving gateways to new opportunities for smart parking solution companies to explore. Moreover, developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are aiding companies in making groundbreaking discoveries in the field.
Demand Remains Robust for Valet Parking Management Systems
The Fact.MR study opines prospects for automated valet parking solutions to remain promising, as they gradually replace their conventional counterparts. Valet parking has become a popular trend in urban areas, and companies are launching automated valet parking management solutions to meet the needs of the urban population.
The automated valet parking system uses a combination of technologies to aid vehicle owners in finding an appropriate parking space. Additionally, smart valet parking management solutions offer vehicle owners the data on their parking spot's exact location, depriving them of the relevant hassles. According to the study, smart valet parking solutions witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 9.9% in 2018 over 2017.
