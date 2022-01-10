Geomembrane market Future Trends, Growth Factors And Leading Manufacturers By Top Segments|Groupe Solmax

Geomembrane Market

Geomembranes are synthetic membrane liners or barriers used to control fluid migration in a manmade project, system, or structure.

Market Overview:

Geomembranes are synthetic membrane liners or barriers used to control fluid migration in a manmade project, system, or structure. Geomembranes are used to stabilize earth and to secure landfills ensuring containment of municipal wastes and their leachates. Geomembrane market is made of high-density polyethylene used to prevent seepage. Polyvinyl chloride geomembranes are made from additives, fillers, plasticizer(s), and polyvinyl chloride resin. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin used for PVC geomembrane is made by breaking down ethylene dichloride into a vinyl chloride monomer, then it is polymerized to make PVC resin. Geomembranes play an important role in commercial and industrial applications due to is mechanical properties such as tensile strength, stress cracking, tear impact and puncture resistance, and elongation.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global geomembrane market are Alpharetta, RAVEN, Aquatan, TDM Group, Atarfil, Sotrafa S.A., AGRU America, Inc., NAUE Group, Groupe Solmax, and Carlisle SynTec Systems, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for geomembrane from various end-use industries, such as agriculture and fishery, manufacturing, construction, mining, and others, is expected to aid in the growth of the geomembrane market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, AGRU launched CleanSeam, new product configuration for AGRU geomembrane liner that eliminates or greatly reduces the potential for fine soils, waste materials, and stockpile dust from coming into contact with seaming areas during or prior to geosynthetic installation.

Moreover, growing concerns for waste and water management due to increasing municipal and industrial waste worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the geomembrane market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Bank, the world generates around 2.01 billion tons of municipal solid waste every year, with at least 33% of that not managed in an environmentally safe manner.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has had a swift/severe impact on the globally integrated construction industry. Many countries worldwide are under strict lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, which has forced several sectors/industries to shut down their operations. Manufacturing and construction activities are at a halt, due to lockdown, and this has reduced the demand for geomembranes. Moreover, the pandemic has affected various end-user industries’ growth and supply chain. However, easing of restrictions and revival of economic activities is expected to increase the geomembrane demand in the coming future. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the geomembrane market, worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The geomembrane market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of geomembranes across in commercial and industrial applications. For instance, in July 2021, Anue Water Technologies launched customizable Geomembrane coverings outstanding odor elimination. Anue Geomembrane systems are customizable to virtually any sized opening and are now available throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Region for both industrial and municipal use.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the geomembrane market due to increasing municipal and industrial waste and increased use of geomembranes in mining and construction applications. For instance, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the total generation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2018 was 292.4 million tons or 4.9 pounds per person per day.

Moreover, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the U.S. are expected to account for 60% of the global construction sector by 2025.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

