Integration Of Electricity In Transportation Drives The Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market

Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022- 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing applications of electricity in the transportation industry are expected to increase the electricity demand, driving the power generation market. The electrification of railways in underdeveloped and developing countries, the setting up of public transportation networks such as rapid metro transit systems, and the increasing use of electric vehicles in developed countries will create significant opportunities for power generation companies in the market. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the annual electric vehicle sales in the USA are expected to surpass 1.2 million by 2025. Electric vehicles are expected to account for 9% of the global electricity demand by 2050. Hence, the growing applications of electricity in the transportation industry will further drive the global electric power transmission, control, and distribution market.

Utility business models are continuously evolving from traditional electricity generation models to new business models such as distributed generation models to cut costs and improve transmission and distribution efficiencies. Distributed generation refers to localized power generation using solar panels and other low-cost technologies to produce electricity close to the point of consumption. Consumers are switching to more cost-effective and controlled distributed generation networks, therefore electric power generation companies should now focus on distributed generation rather than a centralized electricity generation model. Also, many companies are using new revenue models and incentives instead of traditional cost-of-service models. For instance, New York’s (Reforming Energy Vision) REV docket is focused on distributed generation and performance-based incentives to push utilities to serve grid needs. Electric utilities in states like California, Minnesota and Massachusetts are also involved with the REV initiative. According to the IEA's semi-annual Power Market Report, worldwide electricity demand increased by roughly 5% in 2021 and is expected to increase by 4% in 2022, owing to the global economic recovery.

The global electric power transmission, control, and distribution market size is expected to grow from $2.47 trillion in 2021 to $2.67 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric power transmission, control, and distribution market is expected to reach $3.47 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players covered in the global electric power transmission, control, and distribution industry are Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Incorporated, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Iberdrola, Electricite De France SA, and E. ON SE.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market. The regions covered in the electric power transmission, control, and distribution market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global electric power transmission, control, and distribution market data report is segmented by type into electric power distribution, electric bulk power transmission and control.

Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Electric Power Distribution, Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a electric power transmission, control, and distribution market overview, forecast electric power transmission, control, and distribution market size and growth for the whole market, electric power transmission, control, and distribution market segments, geographies, electric power transmission, control, and distribution market trends, electric power transmission, control, and distribution market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

