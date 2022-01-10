Foldable Smartphone Market To Grow Rapidly At A CAGR of 20.4% by 2028 | Huawei, Motorola, LG Electronics

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to research published by Coherent Market Insights, the global projection to Foldable Smartphone Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 69.91 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2028.

This Foldable Smartphone Market research report discusses the key drivers influencing Information Technology & Telecommunication market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. The Research study also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Significant Key Players:

• Huawei

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• LG Electronics

• Microsoft

• Motorola

• Oppo Co. Ltd

• Royole

• Samsung

• Sony

• TCL

• Xiaomi

The foldable smartphone is seen as a next-generation product and a significant advancement in smartphone technology. The use of a foldable OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display is at the heart of foldable smartphones, allowing for new device form factors such as size, shape, and design. Flexible OLED technologies, which originally appeared in consumer television displays in the late 2000s, have now been expanded to include foldable smartphones.

Market Key Trends and Analysis:

• The adoption of 5G technology in foldable smartphones and the development of new specifications through partnerships are two significant developments in the global foldable smartphone market.

• Due to cutting-edge CPUs that give the necessary speed and capacity, users will be able to effortlessly maintain many apps active in different areas of a screen.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Functionality Type:

• Inward Fold

• Outward Fold

On the basis of Sales Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Regional Analysis of Foldable Smartphone Market:

The geographies included in this market research study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The qualitative resources for geographical analysis also cover market trends in each area and nation, as well as highlights of the top companies operating in each region/country.

Method of Research:

The Porter's Five Forces criteria have been used to conduct a complete Foldable Smartphone Market analysis. There was also a bottom-up, top-down, and SWOT analysis. It also includes business profiles and numerous research methods to provide a precise estimate of the market's size. These approaches include but are not limited to, splits, breakdowns, and market shares, all of which are validated using primary and secondary sources.

