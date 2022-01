Advancements Of Retail Marketing Is Driving Demand For Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment Market

Fact.MR conducted a thorough analysis of global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market with the assistance of specified team in packaging domain.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment Forecast and CAGRFact.MR conducted a thorough analysis of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market with the assistance of specified team in packaging domain. It is been stated that the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market is presumed to witness a flourish growth rate of nearly 6.5% CAGR over the assessment period (2021-2031).Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market has been evolved over the decades and find prominence across the vertical like, the entire packaging market of Food & Beverages sectors, which includes Bakery & Confectionary, Fruits & Vegetables, Poultry, Seafood & Raw Meat processing industries, Dairy Products, Convenience Food products and other includes Pharmaceutical & cosmetics processing industries which leads to the growth trajectory over a long span.Key SegmentsThe "Modified Atmosphere Packaging Equipment" market is classified into three segments: By Type, By Usage Material, By Atmosphere, By End-user and Region.By TypeTray Packaging EquipmentHorizontal and Vertical Fill & Seal EquipmentFin Seal Flow Wrap EquipmentBand Sealing EquipmentVacuum ChamberBag SealingBy Usage MaterialEthylene Vinyl AlcoholPoly EthyleneOriented Polyethylene- TerephthalatePolyamideOthersBy AtmosphereNitrogenOxygenCarbon-di-oxideOthersBy End-UserBakery & ConfectionaryPoultry, Sea-food & Meat processing industryFruits & VegetablesDairy ProductsConvenience foodOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaUS & CanadaLatin AmericaBrazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin AmericaEuropeGermany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of EuropeEast AsiaChina, Japan, South KoreaSouth AsiaIndia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South AsiaOceaniaAustralia and New ZealandMiddle East and AfricaGCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & AfricaWho are the Key players of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Equipment Market Pro PACEdinburg Instrument LimitedLINDE AGDansensor ASBerry Global Group Inc.Linpac Packaging LimitedHayssen Flexible SystemGEAMutisorb & CurdwoodKrones GroupBarry-Webmiller CompaniesCoesia GroupSyntegon(Bosch Packaging Technology)Marchesini GroupMarchesini GroupBerhalterAdelphi Group of CompaniesFuji Machineryare some of the prominent player operating at global scale and accounting for a notable chunk of market share.Key player in market are having collaboration and acquisitions with regional players in the view to diversify their business.Recent DevelopmentHealthcare Packaging EXPO and PACK EXPO Las Vegas is set to be organized on Sept 27-29, 2021 at Las Vegas Convention Centre. The prime aim of this program is to reunite the packaging equipment manufacturing and processing community. Across the world, there were 1400 exhibitors are presenting. This event in 2021 will leads the path to growth in this sector.Berry Global Group has invested over US$ 70 million in its regional wet wipes subtract production fields. The investment has set a new benchmark in gathering additional capacity to serve its global customers.Ametek Mocon had launch Dan sensor 3 EC Headspace Gas Analyser in Jan 2021. The main feature of this equipment is to measure & maintain the O2 or O2/CO2 level in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging system. This upgrade comes with a drastic change in this market.