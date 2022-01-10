Advancements Of Retail Marketing Is Driving Demand For Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment Market
Fact.MR conducted a thorough analysis of global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market with the assistance of specified team in packaging domain.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment Forecast and CAGR
Fact.MR conducted a thorough analysis of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market with the assistance of specified team in packaging domain. It is been stated that the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market is presumed to witness a flourish growth rate of nearly 6.5% CAGR over the assessment period (2021-2031).
Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Equipment market has been evolved over the decades and find prominence across the vertical like, the entire packaging market of Food & Beverages sectors, which includes Bakery & Confectionary, Fruits & Vegetables, Poultry, Seafood & Raw Meat processing industries, Dairy Products, Convenience Food products and other includes Pharmaceutical & cosmetics processing industries which leads to the growth trajectory over a long span.
Key Segments
The “Modified Atmosphere Packaging Equipment” market is classified into three segments: By Type, By Usage Material, By Atmosphere, By End-user and Region.
By Type
Tray Packaging Equipment
Horizontal and Vertical Fill & Seal Equipment
Fin Seal Flow Wrap Equipment
Band Sealing Equipment
Vacuum Chamber
Bag Sealing
By Usage Material
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
Poly Ethylene
Oriented Polyethylene- Terephthalate
Polyamide
Others
By Atmosphere
Nitrogen
Oxygen
Carbon-di-oxide
Others
By End-User
Bakery & Confectionary
Poultry, Sea-food & Meat processing industry
Fruits & Vegetables
Dairy Products
Convenience food
Others
By Region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
East Asia
China, Japan, South Korea
South Asia
India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
Oceania
Australia and New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key players of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Equipment Market?
Pro PAC
Edinburg Instrument Limited
LINDE AG
Dansensor AS
Berry Global Group Inc.
Linpac Packaging Limited
Hayssen Flexible System
GEA
Mutisorb & Curdwood
Krones Group
Barry-Webmiller Companies
Coesia Group
Syntegon(Bosch Packaging Technology)
Marchesini Group
Berhalter
Adelphi Group of Companies
Fuji Machinery
are some of the prominent player operating at global scale and accounting for a notable chunk of market share.
Key player in market are having collaboration and acquisitions with regional players in the view to diversify their business.
Recent Development
Healthcare Packaging EXPO and PACK EXPO Las Vegas is set to be organized on Sept 27-29, 2021 at Las Vegas Convention Centre. The prime aim of this program is to reunite the packaging equipment manufacturing and processing community. Across the world, there were 1400 exhibitors are presenting. This event in 2021 will leads the path to growth in this sector.
Berry Global Group has invested over US$ 70 million in its regional wet wipes subtract production fields. The investment has set a new benchmark in gathering additional capacity to serve its global customers.
Ametek Mocon had launch Dan sensor 3 EC Headspace Gas Analyser in Jan 2021. The main feature of this equipment is to measure & maintain the O2 or O2/CO2 level in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging system. This upgrade comes with a drastic change in this market.
