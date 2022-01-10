Smart Kitchen Appliances Market 2021 Growth Factors, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030
Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market to surpass USD 19.6 billion by 2030 from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.5 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Smart Kitchen Appliances Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the Smart Kitchen Appliances market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 15.5 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Due to an acute shortage of time in an era where every individual is focusing on moving forth with maximum productivity, it has become extremely important for people to complete their tasks in the required time and with great precision. Hence it has become extremely important for a machine to do a part of the work on its own and save human time to some extent. The introduction of IoT in these devices has gained high popularity and provided the market with great momentum.
“Smart refrigerators are now more useful than ever, they not only keep the food fresh but also help the users in their shopping list and buying kitchen ingredients online. They can work on a person’s voice command and can function accordingly. Some appliances can read out the full recipe to the user, alarm the consumer about the expiration date of food products and even create a list of products a consumer is lacking with. User-friendly interfaces and touch screen facilities allow a user to leave a message for another person to read. Other appliances assist the user with temperature control and cooking time. Smart appliances assist the user by starting cooking even without the physical presence of the user. The application of IoT and artificial intelligence assists a user in carefully monitoring the ingredients used by the consumer and helps the user with a healthy diet. Green IoT focuses on lowering energy consumption and CO2 emission hence preserving the environment.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Key Players
• Xiaomi (China)
• LG Electronics (South Korea)
• Panasonic (Japan)
• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
• Whirlpool (US)
• Electrolux (Sweden)
• Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)
• BSH Hausgerate (Germany)
• Haier Smart Home (China)
• Miele & Cie. KG (Germany)
• Other Prominent Players
Smart kitchen appliances are built to save time and energy, the main purpose of installing smart appliances is to increase productivity and maintain sustainability. It is manufactured by incorporating electronic mechanisms, creative design, and eco-friendly elements. Use of technology has now become common and therefore inbuilt features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi operability, cameras, and other software are provided by these manufacturers.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Smart Kitchen Appliances market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by end-user into Telecom Companies, and Media Organizations, and Broadcasters, by size into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Smart Kitchen Appliances market Segments
By end-user
• Residential
• Commercial
By product
• Smart Refrigerators
• Smart Ovens
