Acterys Celebrating 2021 as the Year of Dynamic Growth and Achievements

Acterys 2021 in a Glimpse

From securing ‘Best New Vendor’ award to onboarding some of the biggest enterprises to becoming carbon positive, Acterys shares what made 2021 a thriving year

SYDNEY , AUSTRALIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys, a leading CPM and FP&A software solutions provider, recently shared all the milestones it achieved during 2021, indicating the dynamic company’s growth in terms of revenue, R&D, customer base, and technology.

The CPM solutions provider has increased its customer base 2x and closed the year with a 100% ARR growth. It onboarded some of the largest enterprises, including Coca-Cola, Heineken, Puma, Parliament of Victoria, and the US Department of Agriculture, as its customers.

Reflecting on the 2021 accomplishments, CEO Martin Kratky shared how working closely with customers and partners enabled the company to grow dramatically:

“We are fortunate to have been working alongside some of the world’s largest and competent FP&A teams. It has enabled us to add true enterprise capabilities, particularly from scale, governance and security aspects, to our products and evolve the technology to meet customers’ planning and reporting needs meticulously. We use customer feedback to drive our product development efforts and allocate 80% of the annual budget to R&D, ensuring we are continuously rolling out features that help users approach financial planning and reporting more efficiently.”

Acterys released two major versions in 2021– v21.1 and v21.2. Each version came with significant new updates and features to make enterprise-level planning, consolidation and reporting easier and more agile for our customers. Some of the noteworthy updates include:

• Power BI Sync – a new solution added to the product line

• Acterys add-on for Excel Online

• Oracle NetSuite connector available as an Acterys App

• An enhanced token-based authentication system for all Acterys Visuals

The FP&A software provider has been consistently taking several steps to improve its infrastructure security and quality, ensuring better compliance with international standards. It has undergone an extensive review of security processes and penetration tests by working with experts from SEC Consult, who confirmed the robustness of its enterprise-grade infrastructure and efforts in that area. In addition, the company is in the process of securing ISO 9000 certification for quality assurance and working towards becoming a US Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized SaaS provider.

Acterys was chosen as 2021 ‘Best New Vendor’ by BPM Partners, an independent US market analyst firm, in the “Pulse of Performance Management 2021” survey. The platform secured high user ratings for Product Flexibility, Streamlined Integration, Low Total Cost of Ownership, Price/Value, and Quick Implementation. Acterys was the overall winner for highest Support Satisfaction in the report. Adding to that, the company was nominated as G2 High Performer throughout 2021, owing to the stellar customer reviews and ratings it received on the review platform.

Performing its corporate environmental responsibility, the company has been taking steps to become carbon positive and improving its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) score. It has recently gone completely green by installing a 10KW solar system with a Tesla Powerwall 2 battery system in its head office, making it a net supplier of green energy.

Securing such diverse milestones through 2021 has equipped Acterys to make greater strides in product development in 2022 and continue its efforts to comply with international standards, providing high-quality solutions for dynamic extended planning & analysis. Read the complete 2021 recap here.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out of the box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g., separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, and planning, are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies. For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/