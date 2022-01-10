Smart Electric Meter Market to Grow Progressively; Rapid Urbanization and Development of Multiple Smart Cities to Boost Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Market: GE, Secure Meter Limited, Itron, Inc, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, ZPA Smart Energy, Siemens, Xylem Inc, ABB, Holley Technology Ltd, Jabil, Honeywell, Xemex, EDMI Limited

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart electric meter market size is projected to reach USD 36.00 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, the development of multiple smart cities, and the increasing adoption of renewable energy resources are likely to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Smart Electric Meter Market, 2021-2028."

This type of a meter is a device equipped with advanced technologies such as smart software and cloud computing to monitor electricity consumption. The rising demand for electricity among commercial and residential buildings fuels the product's demand. Its rising adoption in smart cities is likely to increase sales. For example, India commenced its 'Smart City Mission' to transform the country's urban landscape in 2015. The investments in the initiative reached USD 28.31 billion in 2020, and approximately 5,331 projects worth USD 24.31 billion were successfully tendered. In 2020, nearly 2,122 projects valued at USD 4.83 billion were accomplished, and 4,540 orders valuing USD 19.33 billion were issued. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth during the forthcoming period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Aclara (U.S.)

GE (U.S.)

Itron, Inc. (U.S.)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Kamstrup (Denmark)

Honeywell (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Sensus (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)

ZPA Smart Energy (Czech Republic)

Secure Meter Limited (India)

Holley Technology Ltd (China)

Jabil (U.S.)

Xemex (Belgium)

EDMI Limited (Singapore)

EMH Metering GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.1 % 2028 Value Projection USD 36.00 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 19.40 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Type; Application; Regional; Growth Drivers Cost Savings and Operational Advantages to Augment Smart Electric Meter Market Growth.

Increased Awareness Regarding Energy Usage Brought In By Smart Electric Meter.



Pitfalls & Challenges High Deployment Cost to Restrain Market Growth





Impact of COVID-19

Lockdown Restrictions and Raw Material Shortage to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions imposed during the lockdown. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients has provoked governments to impose stringent restrictions. The lack of raw material due to transport restrictions and the closure of industries may negatively affect the market's progress. Restrictions on construction activities and manufacturing are negatively affecting the product's sales. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, advanced sanitization methods, part-time shifts, and the adoption of production machinery is likely to fuel demand. These factors are likely to influence the market's growth during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into auto meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure. Based on application, it is classified into industrial, commercial, residential, and others. Regionally, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Cost Benefits and Operational Efficiency of Smart Meter to Fuel Market Growth

The smart electric meter enables users to gain sufficient electricity and save costs generated by electricity consumption. It saves electricity consumption and enables electric companies to eliminate monthly manual reading, lower electricity costs, provide real-time data to avoid power outages, and instantly monitor the system. Further, it provides significant advantages to consumers by providing easy user controls and tracking electricity consumption. The increasing awareness regarding the product's benefits among consumers is expected to boost its demand. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding renewable energy is expected to attract consumer demand. These factors are likely to drive the smart electric meter market growth.

However, high deployment costs regarding smart meters are likely to hinder the market's progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Adoption of Smart Meters to Boost Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the smart electric meter market share because of the rising adoption of such meters for minimizing unaccounted electricity loss. The market in Asia pacific stood at USD 10.82 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow significantly during the upcoming years. Further, the introduction of tariff plans customized as per customer's usage is likely to fuel smart electric meter's demand. The adoption of direct communication between customers and companies and the remarkable meter deployment in China is expected to fuel market growth.

In North America, the adoption of smart electric meters over regular meters is likely to fuel its demand. In addition, the increasing product sales and adoption of better solutions among consumers are expected to fuel market growth.

In Europe, the rising adoption of renewable energy resources is likely to fuel smart meters' demand. The installation of grids and the advantages of smart meters over traditional meters may boost the market's growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Incorporate Innovative Features to Boost Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market incorporate innovative features to provide excellent products to consumers and boost their brand image. For example, Honeywell incorporated Verizon LTE Managed Connectivity to develop smart grid solutions in January 2020. It allows companies to provide customers with an excellent wireless platform and IoT communication capability. This strategy may enable the company to boost its brand image globally. Additionally, incorporating research and development allows companies to tackle shortcomings and incorporate essential features to attract consumers.

Industry Development

March 2021: Itron Inc. announced smart residential meters developed for utilities and German cities. It complements Germany's low carbon energy trade alongside an affordable and reliable power supply.

Quick Buy – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100749

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Electric Meter Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Readings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Readings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis and Forecast – By Type Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Readings Canada Market Analysis and Forecast – By Type Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Readings



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

District Heating Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Australia Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Scheduled and Unscheduled), By Location (Onshore and Offshore), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Stationary Generator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Continuous Load, Peak Load, Standby Load), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028.

Asia Pacific Heat Tracing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact, By Type (Electric and Steam), By Application (Power Temperature Maintenance, Hot Water Temperature Maintenance, Floor Heating, and Freezing Protection), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Management, Electric Utility, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Power Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Demand Response, Distributed Generation, and Mixed Asset), and by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd