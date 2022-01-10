Ceramic Tiles Market to Worth USD 77.82 Billion in 2028 | Global Ceramic Tiles Industry Growth, Size, Outlook, Trends, Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in ceramic tiles market are MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC. (U.S.) SCG CERAMICS (Thailand) Grupo Lamosa (Mexico) Grupo Cedasa (Brazil) RAK CERAMICS (UAE) Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil) PAMESA CERÁMICA SL (Spain) Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India) STN Cerámica (Spain) Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited (Thailand) Cersanit Group (Poland) Somany Ceramics (India) PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia) Vitromex USA, Inc. (U.S.), and many more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceramic tiles market size was USD 50.84 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 54.41 billion in 2021 to USD 77.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2021-2028 period. According to our analysts, growth of the market is fuelled by the augmentation in construction projects pooled with the rising investment by nations for the development of the infrastructure. Features such as high robustness, water resilient, cracking resistance, as well as aesthetically enticing, are surging the product demand. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Ceramic Tiles Market, 2021-2028.





List of Key Players Covered in this Ceramic Tiles Market Report

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC. (U.S.)

SCG CERAMICS (Thailand)

Grupo Lamosa (Mexico)

Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)

RAK CERAMICS (UAE)

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)

PAMESA CERÁMICA SL (Spain)

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)

STN Cerámica (Spain)

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Cersanit Group (Poland)

Somany Ceramics (India)

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)

Vitromex USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Kale Group (India)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Austria)

Elizabeth Group (U.S.)

Grupo Celima Trebol (Peru)

White Horse Ceramic (Malaysia)

Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ceramic-tiles-market-102377





COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Market Growth

The coronavirus outbreak has declined productivity all over the globe, and impacted numerous countries around the globe. The stagnant nature of industrial units has resulted in a deterioration in the production rate. This has weakened accessibility for ceramic tiles worldwide. Lockdowns, provisional shutdown of non-essential industries, and deteriorating demand from customers has led to recession and reflected substantial influence on the Ceramic Tiles Market trends.





Report Coverage

It highlights the latest industry developments and key market trends.

It advises strategies to overcome the challenges and restraints to market growth.

It incorporates SWOT analysis for accurate market prediction.

It includes the list of key players profiled in the market.

It highlights key revenue pockets for the market.





Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into floor, walls, and others.

Based on end-use, the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

In terms of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Construction Industry in Emerging Nations to Drive Market Demand

The development of the construction industry in emerging nations is one of the market drivers. The upsurge in investments made by the governments to construct and refurbish infrastructure for public welfare of the nations. The development of public recreational hospitals, spaces, schools, and public transport has resulted in the rising utilization of ceramic tiles. This is expected to bolster the ceramic tiles market growth during the forecast period.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rapidly Growing Construction Sector

The market size in Asia Pacific worth of USD 22.47 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific held maximum ceramic tiles market share and is the biggest manufacturer and customer of ceramic-based tiles, displays indications of appearing as a dominant region during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to perceive reasonable growth in the future. The increasing investment by the consumers in replacement and renewal actions is one of the crucial motives accountable for the growth of the market in Europe.

North America is estimated to observe healthy growth in the Ceramic Tiles Industry. The current trend of personalization and alteration will expand the demand for ceramic tiles in this region.





Competitive Landscape

Procurements Instigated by Critical Companies to Drive Market Growth

The leading players in the market continuously opt for efficient strategies to improve their brand value and promote the global Ceramic Tiles Market growth of the product with encountering least possible obstacles. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the companies.





Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ceramic-tiles-market-102377





Key Industry Development

January 2021: RAK Ceramics unveiled its prime Flagship Showroom in Jeddah along with the third one in Saudi Arabia. The novel showroom intends to satisfy the surging demand in the region and will situate the brand as a luxury solution provider in Saudi Arabia.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Ceramic Tiles Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook & Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Floor Wall Others By End-Use (Value/Volume) Residential Non-Residential By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!





Speak to our experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ceramic-tiles-market-102377





Related posts:

Cement Market Size, Share, Industry Leaders, SWOT Analysis & Forecast [2021-2028] | Fortune Business Insights™





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™