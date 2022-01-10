Food Colors Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $3.5 Billion Your Business by 2027

Growing demand for natural colors across the globe due to its organic properties drives the growth of the global food colors market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Colors Market generated $2.1billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3.5billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Ingredients used to impart the desired appearance to any food item or beverage are termed as food colors. They are added to carbonated drinks, ready-to-eat (RTE) products, frozen food, alcoholic beverages, processed foods, juices, and sauces. Food colors are used in commercial food items and domestic cooking, and are available in various forms such as liquid, liquid gel, gel paste, and powder. The market for food colors comprises natural and artificial colors. The food colors industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3532

Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of food colors made using organic products. Thus, natural colors are gaining increased traction among food & beverage manufacturers, which significantly drives the global food colors market growth.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for food colors is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic as government has placed food & beverages and dairy products in daily essentials category and exempted them from the lockdown. Several food colors manufacturers across the globe are facing slowdown in their production activity as supply of raw material has been disrupted amid the lockdown in some countries.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global food colors market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the natural color segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The research also explores the artificial color segment.

Based on application, the meat products segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-fifth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the bakery and confectionary segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2020 to 2027.

North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global food colors market, owing to rise in health consciousness among consumers and upsurge in prevalence of diseases caused by artificial colors has encouraged people to opt for natural colors. However, the market Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027, due toincrease in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3532

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Givaudan (Naturex S.A.), AromataGroup SRL (FiorioColori SPA),Archer Daniels Midland Company,Kalsec, Inc., D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW), Chr. Hansen A/S, International Flavors & Fragrances,Dohler Group,Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.