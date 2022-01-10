Building Finishing Contractors Market Adapts To Elderly-Friendly And Inclusive Infrastructure

Building Finishing Contractors Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The population profile of most countries is becoming older, increasing the demand for elderly-friendly infrastructure. This number is expected to climb to 16% by 2050, implying that one in every six individuals on the planet would be 65 or older. Houses and the wider surroundings had to be adapted to be made safer and more inclusive. Local shops and town centers had to be made more accessible and had to be made accessible to the elderly. Public transport facilities also had to be revised based on the increased demand from the elderly. This will result in increased demand for building finishing contractors activity during the forecast period.

The global building finishing contractors market size is expected to grow from $1.20 trillion in 2021 to $1.36 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. Building finishing contractors market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global building finishing contractors market share is expected to reach $2.11 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-finishing-contractors-global-market-report

Building finishing contractors market trends include predictive analytics which is playing a prominent role to simplify risk management, manage financials and resources, and allocate budgets. Predictive analytics refers to a technique used to process large data sets and infer actionable information and behaviour patterns. The software analyses data collected from subcontractors, materials suppliers, design plans to examine and control risk factors. Predictive analytics helps the project manager to predict and avoid delays in manpower availability and equipment shortages, collects weather data and predicts the conditions for the company to take preventive actions against the weather changes to avoid loss of material and labour costs. Some of the software used by building finishing contractor include GanttPRO, Acculynx, Jonas Premier, CoConstruct, Buildertrend, Knowify, Procore, PlanGrid, ProCOntractor and BIM 360.

Major players covered in the global building finishing contractor industry are Fletcher Building Ltd., NCI Building Systems Inc., and Interserve Plc.

TBRC’s global building finishing contractor market report is segmented by type into drywall and insulation contractors, painting and wall covering contractors, flooring contractors, tile and terrazzo contractors, finish carpentry contractors, other building finishing contractors, by application into residential building construction, nonresidential building construction, utility system construction, others, by service provider into large chain companies, independent contractors, by mode into online, offline.

Building Finishing Contractors Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Drywall And Insulation Contractors, Painting And Wall Covering Contractors, Flooring Contractors, Tile And Terrazzo Contractors, Finish Carpentry Contractors), By Application (Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction), By Service Provider (Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a building finishing contractors market overview, forecast building finishing contractors market size and growth for the whole market, building finishing contractors market segments, geographies, building finishing contractors market trends, building finishing contractors market drivers, building finishing contractors market restraints, building finishing contractors market leading competitors’ revenues, building finishing contractors market profiles, and building finishing contractors market market shares.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5461&type=smp

