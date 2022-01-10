Online Food Services Are A Trend And A Driver For The Food And Beverage Services Industry

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food and beverage services market is expected to benefit from rising digitalization of food services. Consumers are increasingly preferring to order food online for home deliveries. For instance, according to KPMG, average spend per person per year on food takeaways in the UK rose by 42% over two years: from £452 ($506) in 2019 to £641 ($721) in 2021. Major companies providing food delivery services include Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. TBRC’s food and beverage services market forecast indicates that this trend is likely to continue and drive the food and beverage services market going forward.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverage services market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the food and beverage services market. The regions covered in the food and beverage services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global food and beverage services market size is expected to grow from $3.23 trillion in 2021 to $3.68 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Food and beverage services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.23 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Modernizing technologies in restaurants improves customer satisfaction, thereby boosting restaurant sales. Establishments in the industry are introducing self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, mobile apps for customizable orders and quick payment and digital entertainment such as gaming. For instance, in 2020, McDonald’s, a US based fast food company created a team focused on digital customer engagement as the restaurant industry continues to look to technology as a key way to boost sales. The new team is part of the fast-food company's ambition to leverage technology to reach out to customers and increase sales. As part of that endeavor, McDonald's has installed digital self-order kiosks in its restaurants, expanded meal delivery, and made tech-focused investments.

Major players covered in the global food and beverage services industry are Compass group plc, Starbucks, Sodexo, Aramark corporation, McDonald's, Darden Restaurants, Yum China Holdings Inc., Chipotle, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Subway.

TBRC’s global food and beverage services market report is segmented by type into restaurants and mobile food services, bars and cafes, catering services and food contractors, by ownership into chain market, standalone market, by pricing into high-end, economy.

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a food and beverage services market overview, forecast food and beverage services market size and growth for the whole market, food and beverage services market segments, geographies, food and beverage services market trends, food and beverage services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

