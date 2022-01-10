AI Shapes Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Operations

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media buyers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media optimization is gaining significant popularity in the media buying agencies and representative firms market. TBRC’s media buying agencies and representative firms market overview shows that AI is changing the way advertising operations are run. In August 2021, BLKBOX.ai, a Facebook advertising management platform, has launched an Intelligent Media Buying Platform, allowing businesses to scale profitably. Their SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform generates profitable campaigns and scales ad spend threefold while cutting the time required to manage end-to-end media buying from six hours to six minutes. The platform enables big organisations, major corporations, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to expedite their digital campaigns by requiring only three inputs: creative assets, budget, and KPIs.

In August 2021, TAKUMI, a Japan based marketing, branding, and social media platform acquired Unieed for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, TAKUMI broadened global paid media offerings while also expanding the paid media team in both the London and New York offices. Unieed is a UK based content and strategic media-buying agency specialized in content-driven campaigns worked with leading outdoor and cycling brands.

The global media buying agencies and representative firms market size is expected to grow from $70.82 billion in 2021 to $78.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global media buying agencies and representative firms market share is expected to reach $112.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Major players covered in the global media buying agencies and representative firm industry are Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group Inc., Interpublic Group of companies, Dentsu, Katz Media Group and Edelman.

TBRC’s global media buying agencies and representative firms market research report is segmented By Services into Media Buying Service, Media Planning Service, Media Representative Firms, Other Services, By Mode into Offline, Online, By Application into BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment.

Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Global Market Report 2022 - By Services (Media Buying Service, Media Planning Service, Media Representative Firms), By Mode (Offline, Online), By Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

