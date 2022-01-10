Autonomous Vehicle System Market 2021: Size, Shares, Growth and Forecast 2030 With Top Growth Companies
Autonomous Vehicle system market to surpass USD 775 Billion by 2030 from USD 61 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 41.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Autonomous Vehicle system Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 775 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 41.2% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Car drivers can improve their performance by receiving real-time feedback from high-speed in-memory computing systems built into connected cars, thanks to the Internet of Things. These built-in computers have functions such as data collection, analysis, and storage, which aid in decision-making. Autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to benefit from the widespread adoption of connected cars.
“Car drivers can improve their performance by receiving real-time feedback from high-speed in-memory computing systems built into connected cars, thanks to the Internet of Things. These built-in computers have functions such as data collection, analysis, and storage, which aid in decision-making. Autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to benefit from the widespread adoption of connected cars”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Global Autonomous Vehicle system market: Key Players
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Audi AG
• BMW AG
• Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)
• Ford Motor Company
• General Motors
• Google LLC
• Honda Motor Corporation
• Nissan Motor Company
• Tesla, Inc
• Other Prominent Players
Autonomous cars are vehicles that sense their surroundings and continue to function without human intervention. An autonomous vehicle employs a fully automated driving structure that lets the vehicle respond to external conditions in the same way that a human driver would. Automatic operations in self-driving vehicles are enabled by light detection and ranging, radio detection and ranging, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and the integration of advanced technologies, software systems, and hardware systems. These self-driving cars operate with little or no human intervention.
Global Autonomous Vehicle system market: Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Autonomous Vehicle system market Segments
By ADAS Feature type
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Change Assist
• Intelligent Park Assist
• Cross-Traffic Alert
• Traffic Jam Assist
• Others
By Application
• Transportation
• defense
