Catechin Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2020-2027

Catechin Market

Catechin Market Type (Catechin, EGCG, Others) Application (Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Supplements, Mouth Rinsing Agents, Others): Global Analysis & Forecast.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catechin is a type of antioxidant and natural phenol. Increase in benefits related with catechin extraction drives the market growth. The most common and popular raw material for catechin extraction is green tea. The growing consumer health consciousness and an outlook toward a healthier lifestyle is what intrigues the consumer base to change their dietary habits and adapt a sound and healthy food consumption.

Companies covered:

Taiyo Green Power, Guangdong Yilong Industry, Hunan Nutramax, Shanghai Novanat Bioresources, Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech, Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech, Infré, TEAREVO, DSM, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Disrupted supply chain

Because of abrupt production shutdown, the manufacturing processes and catechin extraction has been ceased and this has led to disruption in the supply chain for the product. This not just created a misbalance in demand and supply but also impacted the revenue for the firm.

Future growth expectation

The demand for catechin is expected to grow even more in future because of the health benefits and disease prevention properties that if offers. Consumers have developed a stronger preference for healthier food and this convinces them to make a purchase for catechin containing food items.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The undeniable benefits of catechin boosts the growth of the global catechin market. It is highly used in the pharmaceutical sector. The change in consumer lifestyle is a crucial factor that encourages the market growth. Though lack of awareness about the health benefits among the lower middle class across the globe remains as a restraint for market growth, the key marketers are determined toward not just producing but promoting the catechin extraction that includes health benefits. The market of food and beverage industry is flourishing with advancements and catechin is gaining popularity because of adoption of a healthier way of living.

The global catechin market trends are as follows:

Rise in health awareness

Consumers across the world are becoming conscious and protective about their health. This increase in awareness is leading to the transition from a carefree lifestyle to a fit and healthy way of living. Rise in population is connected through internet and social media whereby the trend for health and fitness is increasingly growing among the customer base.

Functional food and beverage as fitness trend

Consumers around the world are developing strong interest and preferences for functional food and beverages. These food items are not just healthy but also contain certain substances that prevent illness or health disorders. There is an increase in the demand for functional foods, which boosts the adoption of catechin among its consumers.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global catechin industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global catechin market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global catechin market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global catechin market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

