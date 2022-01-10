Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Key Companies in Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market are Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of chronic pain across the world is expected to drive the global chronic lower back pain treatment market . As per the National Statistics 2018, around one-third of the population in the U.K. suffered from lower back pain. Lumbago or chronic backache is a prominent health condition and around 80% of the world’s population has experienced it in their lifetime. This statistic is as per The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH). Intervertebral disc degeneration, sprains, herniated discs, skeletal irregularities among others are some of the main causes of chronic lower back pain.

Patients suffering from this health condition can develop rheumatoid arthritis owing to the increasing number of extraneous activities. This problem takes a longer time to heal than expected and patient finds difficulty in moving, flexing, bending, or twisting. Timely treatment of this problem is very essential and one can diagnose this condition by CT scan, MRI, blood scans, and X-rays. Physicians across the world prescribe these diagnostic methods to take timely treatment and reduce the healing process. Increasing prevalence of chronic lower back pain is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Treatment Type (Analgesic Medications, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The report provides an in-depth understanding of the chronic lower back pain and sheds light on the treatment.

It does so by showcasing information on present treatment practices, individual therapies, and drugs. In addition to this, the report gives a thorough analysis of different aspects of the market which include drivers, opportunities, threats, and trends prevalent in the market. The report on this market will help our readers to take strategic decisions by analyzing the historic, present, and future trends. The report also offers a deep-dive assessment of the competitive landscape by pining different strategies and developments made by key players.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Extensive Availability of Advanced Drugs to Spur the Market in North America

From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to lead the global chronic lower back pain treatment market during the forecast period. People are increasingly becoming aware of chronic lower back pain, which is expected to fuel demand for this treatment in the region. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure will allow easy installation of equipment and machines. This, coupled with the wide availability of advanced drugs, is expected to drive the market in North America. Owing to the rising prevalence of lower back pain, the emphasis on its prevention is gaining attention, which in turn, is expected to drive the market. One of the departments in NIH is continuously trying to enhance the health outcomes of patients suffering from acute lower back pain by adopting technologies such as genomics. This is expected to help researchers understand the main cause of pain.

Apart from North America, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at a substantial rate in the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the increasing developments in healthcare infrastructure and rising patient population.

Kaia Health Launched an App ‘Kaia App’ to Raise Awareness About Chronic Lower Back Pain

The advent of digitization is encouraging companies to introduce digital platforms for patients suffering from lower back pain is expected to give an extra boost to the market. On the downside, people aren’t still aware of the severity of chronic back pain. This, along with the reluctance among the population to treat this health condition, is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast years. To overcome this challenge, a digital therapeutics start-up called Kaia raises around USD 8 million from Optum ventures to develop an app ‘Kaia App’. This app leverages on motion-tracking and artificial intelligence to develop a treatment program for raising awareness about chronic lower back pain treatment. Such initiatives are expected to increase the revenue of the market during the forecast years.





List of Key Players in Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market:

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet





