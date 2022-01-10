Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Possession of Cocaine, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4000159                                                 

TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 9, 2022

LOCATION: 5581 VT Route 30 Pawlet, VT

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, DUI, Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Peter Hadeka

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 9, 2022 at 2031 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a disorderly male at The Barn restaurant in Pawlet, VT.  Troopers learned Peter Hadeka threatened an employee of the restaurant, fired several gunshots in the parking lot, and fled the scene. Hadeka was located a short time later at a residence in Pawlet. Hadeka displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hadeka was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, and suspicion of DUI and was transported to Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing.  After processing, Hadeka was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January 10, 2022 / 1230

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

