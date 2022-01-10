Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Possession of Cocaine, DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000159
TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 9, 2022
LOCATION: 5581 VT Route 30 Pawlet, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, DUI, Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Peter Hadeka
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 9, 2022 at 2031 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a disorderly male at The Barn restaurant in Pawlet, VT. Troopers learned Peter Hadeka threatened an employee of the restaurant, fired several gunshots in the parking lot, and fled the scene. Hadeka was located a short time later at a residence in Pawlet. Hadeka displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hadeka was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, and suspicion of DUI and was transported to Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Hadeka was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: January 10, 2022 / 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.