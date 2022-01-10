The Official Launch of SMEStories.com.sg

SMEStories.com.sg Jacky Tan - Managing Editor of SME Stories SG

SMEStories.com.sg was recently formed in Singapore, with the aim to write and share inspiring entrepreneurs stories of small-medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Every company, whether it is a sole proprietorship or a corporation with more than 100 employees, has its unique founder's story. Our goal is to reach out to as many SMEs as we can find.” — Jacky Tan

SINGAPORE, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The two years of the pandemic period had caused the winding down of several companies in Singapore and around the world. However, whether in good times or in bad times, some businesses do not have the luck and opportunities to be featured in mainstream media despite being one of its industry best. Much business news coverage today was mainly about entrepreneurs from bigger corporations (MNCs), bigger SMEs, unicorns, or startups that had secured a certain large amount of funding.

The objectives of SMEStories.com.sg are to reach out to the moms and pops; to the unknown entrepreneurs who had not only survived but thrived, during the downward economy without any help from others; and to the business owners who are making a decent income doing what they do best in their fields.

For example, the portal has an automotive facilities management client that has been one of the top 3 in its industry. It also has six car servicing workshops islandwide. Despite being in business for more than 5 years, it has not been featured in any mainstream news at all. Another featured entrepreneur is a founder of an accounting firm that had more than 3000 clients since 2011 and is one of the largest corporate secretarial services firms in Singapore. Despite that, they were also not featured in any mainstream media too.

Therefore, the role of SMEStories is to interview, produce, and publish exclusive stories of SMEs entrepreneurs in Singapore; as well as to pitch the stories to potential media publishers via its PR distribution networks. The goal is to help as many SMEs as possible to break the ice in terms of media coverage; so that they may gain better branding and media exposure in the future.

- Jacky Tan, Managing Editor of SMEStories SG.

Since its formation during Christmas 2021, the media portal has garnered more than 20 clients. However, just like any SME during their initial years, they also encountered several challenges.

"In any business, it is common to face rejections. There are people telling us that they only want to associate with big names. They said they do not want to associate with any sole proprietors or smaller companies. However, we also have good clients who supported and believed in us especially during this early stage. And we are very grateful to them. We want to be the Google of SMEstories in Singapore and around the world. The bulk of Google's advertisers came from small businesses too. They don't just work with bigger companies. Hence, SMEStories is definitely on the right track. Just like Google." said Jacky.

Jacky is also determined and optimistic to see SMEStories SG succeed in the long run.