Breast Pump Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Global Breast Pump Market By Type (Open system & Closed system), Technology (Battery-powered, Electric & Manual), Application, Key Players and Region.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast pump market size reached US$ 843 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market value expected to reach US$ 1,294 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Breast pumps are medical devices that are used for extracting milk from lactating mothers. They are extensively utilized by working women who want to continue breastfeeding their babies while at work. Breast pumps also help store milk for later use and stimulate its production in case the baby cannot suck milk. Nowadays, breast pumps are available in electrical and manual forms. They have gained traction as they help prevent discomfort, avert the risk of breast infection and engorgement, relieve mastitis, and overcome inverted or flat nipples.

Global Breast Pump Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. Besides this, the growing number of newborns and increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe are also escalating the demand for breast pumps. In addition, the inadequate maternity leave period and the rapid increase in the working women population are also propelling the market growth.

Moreover, manufacturers are developing safer and more efficient pumps in collecting milk, which is propelling the sales of breast pumps. For instance, the introduction of double pumping 2-phase expression technology reduces the time of extracting milk and provides maximum comfort. Furthermore, technological advancements in electric breast pumps, coupled with the favorable reimbursement policies offered by governments across various countries, are fueling the market growth.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into open and closed system breast pumps. Currently, closed system breast pumps represent the most popular type, accounting for the largest market share.

On the basis of technology, the market has been classified into battery-powered, electric, and manual. Among these, battery-powered pumps are witnessing the fastest growth.

The market has been categorized based on the application into personal care and hospitals. At present, the personal care segment dominates the market.

Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Medela LLC, Ameda Inc., and Hygeia II Medical Group, Inc.

