Exciting Plans for NFTigers: A Unique Multipurpose NFT with a collection of 9,999 tigers

NFTigers is launching a collection with different incredible milestones, including - NFTigers Media Brand, NFTigers Streetwear Brand, NFTigers Comic Book, NFTigers Beverage Brand, and even a record label.

NFTigers is a collection of 9,999 unique hand-sketched and algorithmically randomized tigers. The NFT collection will be released in the Ethereum Blockchain Network in January 2022, so do look forward to mint one. To make this a fair drop, the team will announce the launch 24 hours in advance. For interested buyers looking to mint the NFTigers NFT, follow the NFTigers socials and discord for first-hand information and stay updated!

The ownership of an NFTiger grants owners special access to exclusive membership and future benefits on the ever-evolving roadmap. In February 2022, the team aims to establish the NFTigers DAO to leverage the community and voting rights for future progression and success. At the same time, the NFTigers Media Brand will be launching. It will feature a premium content website with price tracking bots, paid newsletters, and online magazines. Advertisement benefits from these assets will be shared with NFTiger holders giving them long-term passive benefits.

To contribute back to society, NFTigers is also donating $50,000 to Save-The-Tiger Fun and Tigers in Crisis. To help build the Media brand bigger, a Virtual NFTiger Influencer will be initiated to run campaigns and promotions. This influencer will establish itself in the NFT Community for possible future partnerships. NFTigers Streetwear Brand will also be launched with limited-edition drops of NFTigers apparel and accessories.

“Owners will be given full private and commercial usage rights for their NFTigers. Besides that, owners can use designs of their NFTs to independently benefit via partnerships with Print-On-Demand manufacturers of apparel and accessories,” said a spokesperson of NFTigers. “The team is also looking to start a land integration into the NFTigers metaverse and will purchase Sandbox, Decetraland, and World NFT Land plots.”

The next milestone for NFTigers will be the NFTigers Comic Book, which will feature multiple community NFTs. NFTigers Beverage Brand such as beer, wine, energy drink, and water will be coming up next, along with a record label. It will collaborate with rappers, music producers, and DJs to drop the 1st NFTigers music track. The collaboration will feature a rapper or musician that is selected by the community.

A $NFT token will also be accessible via staking or airdrop for the community. A tiger-themed play-to-earn game is planned to be released in June 2022. A percentage of transactions done in-game will be automatically donated in real-time to a charity voted by the community members.

According to the Chinese calendar, 2022 is the year of the tiger which symbolizes strength, bravery, generosity, and charm. Just like this NFT, conscious capitalism, fairness, transparency, and social impact are the values powering it. Every ownership of NFTigers grants full Intellectual Property Rights and benefits on the constantly evolving roadmap and business ideas.

About NFTigers

NFTigers is a collectible brand with 9,999 unique hand-sketched and digitized tigers on the Ethereum Blockchain. This project is founded by a team of 9 global tigers with rich experience in blockchain development and marketing. The goal is to establish a truly democratic media brand that has elements of rarity, exclusivity, and both digital as well as real-world utility.

