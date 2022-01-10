Humira Market Size by 2021-2027 | Trends, Revenue and Share | Top Players Analysis - AbbVie, Eisai, Cadila Healthcare

Humira market size was USD 17920 million and it is expected to reach USD 10150 million by the end of 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humira Market report 2021 is the broad study of experts in the industry for development modules, arrangements, movements, and sizes. The report also estimates existing and earlier market standards to project potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2027. This research study of Humira involved the wide usage of equally primary and secondary data sources. This contains the study of several parameters affecting the industry, containing the government plan, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current trends in the market, technical invention, future technologies, and the technical growth in related industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18875325

Humira (adalimumab) is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker that reduces the effects of a substance in the body that can cause inflammation.

Humira is used to treat many inflammatory conditions in adults, such as ulcerative colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, and a skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.

Humira is also used in adults and children to treat Crohn's disease or juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

In 2014, in India, the first adalimumab biosimilar came to market at a price of USD 200. Two years later, another Indian drugmaker, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, launched a second biosimilar. Humira's U.S. patent expired in 2016.

The classification of Humira includes Humira Syringe and Humira Pen. The proportion of Humira Syringe is about 78%.

Humira is widely used for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other disease. The most proportion of Humira is for Ankylosing Spondylitis, and the proportion is about 43%.

USA is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 65%. Following USA, Europe is the second largest market with the sales market share of 30%.

Market competition will intense. AbbVie, Eisai, Cadila Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Boehringer Ingelheim are the key manufacturters of Humira. AbbVie is the leader of this industry by 97% market shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Humira Market

In 2020, the global Humira market size was USD 17920 million and it is expected to reach USD 10150 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -8.3% during 2021-2027.

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of Humira. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the Humira Market:

List of Major Players in the Humira Market Are:

AbbVie

Eisai

Cadila Healthcare

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/18875325

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Humira Market types split into:

Humira Syringe

Humira Pen

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Humira Market applications, includes:

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Crohn’s Disease

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18875325

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Humira Market?

What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current and future trends and regulations in the Global Humira Market?

Who are the key competitors, what are their key strength and weakness and how they perform in Global Humira Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Humira Market study?

Report Published on Humira Market provides detailed description about the collaborations, deals, designations, patent information etc. The report also provides detailed description of the competitor profiles with key milestones.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Gift Cards by Manufacturers

4 Company Profiles

5 Breakdown Data by Type

6 Breakdown Data by Application

7 North America Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

8 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

9 Europe Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

10 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

11 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth, Facts & Figures, Sales and Revenue by Country

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

13 Market Dynamics

Purchase this Report (Price 5900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/18875325

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com