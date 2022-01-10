C5ISR Market Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014 - 2022

Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C5ISR Market was valued at $104,953 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $131,733 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The base year considered for the study is 2015 and the forecast years range from 2016 to 2022. In the coming years, regional instability is expected to cause future conflicts, which increases the concern for security at various nations border.

Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents. Furthermore, the increase in automation in security and surveillance technology enables the countries to improve their military infrastructure.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1760

Major Market Players:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Raytheon Company

• Northrop Grumman

• Thales Group

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Leonardo-Finmeccanica

• Saab AB

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

North America is the most dominant region for C5ISR market owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and innovative solutions. The region holds the maximum share in global defense spending in terms of value. The expenditure is directed toward the development of radars, electronic warfare (EW), and communication programs along with the growing concern toward cyber security.

Factors that drive the growth of the C5ISR market include the increased use of unmanned platforms, need for integrated solutions, rise in global terrorism, and growth in security concerns toward border security. However, the shrinking of defense expenditure in developed nations affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increased use of unmanned platforms

Unmanned systems are extensively used by the defense industry after the Second World War and now is among the crucial component in the military communications. Its ability to integrate manned activity or systems largely drives the demand for unmanned systems.

Key Market Segments

• By Application

o Surveillance & reconnaissance (S&R)

o Communications

o Command & control

o Intelligence

o Computers

o Combat systems

• By Type

o Naval

o Airborne

o Land

Rise in need of integrated solutions

The army officials plan to standardize the IT architecture with almost all the current and future GCVs. The effort is designed to reduce the weight and power of electronics, reduce the life-cycle costs, and improve interoperability, providing war fighters with all the data and initiating effective communication, which is required in the battlefield. The initiative is expected to allow sharing data, while providing war fighters with a common operating platform. The system also simplifies testing and training, while reducing overall life-cycle costs for maintaining the platforms.

Growth in global terrorism

A tremendous increase is seen in the terrorist activities across the globe in the recent past. As per the Institute for Economic and Peace, the global terrorism is increased by nearly 80% during the last decade resulting in around 17,958 deaths in 2014. The rise in threat of terrorist activities force governments to take necessary steps to secure their people. The government invests a larger share in defense infrastructure.

Sinking defense expenditures in some major economies

Countries in North America and Europe hold a very good share of C5ISR market, however, the defense budget was being cut especially in U.S. with the slump in oil prices, which reduced the revenue of the country, resulted in reduction in expenditure on various sectors and projects.

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1760

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.