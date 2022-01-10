Shoshana Averbach of Healing Notes to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The union of the body and soul is the key to inner harmony and joy. This is when we feel most vibrantly alive, free to discover and pursue our holy mission on earth and lead a fulfilling life.

Shoshana Averbach is the founder of Healing Notes, where she is dedicated to connecting each person with their soul.

“There are many gifted healers—therapists, counselors, coaches—helping people from the perspective of the body or the mind,” says Shoshana. “I add a spiritual dimension. I help people realize their potential from the perspective of their soul.”

Shoshana combines music therapy, social work support, soul conversations, energy healing, spiritual healing, the Emotion Code, Remote Spirit Release, space clearing to actualize and express the vibrations of the soul.

“What is their soul path, their soul mission?” asks Shoshana. “What are the blockages that are in their soul that are preventing them from fulfilling their potential as a person, soulmate, wife, mother, professional? Are there any past life issues that need to be addressed and rectified? We explore their path to determine what the blockages are and how they can be more aligned with their soul’s purpose.

Shoshana connects and combine the metaphysical aspects of a person's being with what they experience in the physical world. These aspects are not usually consciously available to the average person, or they are bypassed. People need to listen to and honor their intuition and intuitive messages.

Shoshana grew up in a conservative Jewish home and became Orthodox. Five years later, after finishing her first master's degree in music therapy, she unknowingly embarked on a spiritual healing journey that transformed her life.

“God had other plans for me,” laughs Shoshana. “My soul was thirsty. My soul was yearning to grow. My soul was frustrated with a lot of things in my life. I was a very smart, resourceful woman and I just couldn't figure things out. Rather than rely on my analytical mind, I learned through this transformative journey how to connect with and listen to my inner voice and intuition, my truth.”

Resonance repatterning led Shoshana to a new way of looking at herself and her relationships from a spiritual dimension.

“The breakthroughs I experienced were more happiness with myself, my self-esteem, my relationship with The Creator,” says Shoshana. “I cleared out old, dysfunctional thought forms, and I looked at even the most challenging relationships in my life as gifts, rather than as burdens.”

Today, Shoshana tries to connect other people with this dimension of themselves.

“I know what it's like to be unhappy and struggling. And I know what it's like to have breakthroughs, and I want to help people have them,” says Shoshana. “I’m most proud of all that I've become and who I'm becoming in spite of my challenges. I'm grateful that God has led me to all the teachers. Against all odds, I have a smile on my face. I love myself and I'm here to help serve others.”

