Port Needles Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing occurrences of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global port needles market is expected to reach USD 62.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing application of implantable ports.

Cancer has a significant impact on the society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of further incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidity is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the U.S. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.

The rising occurrence of obesity is projected to fuel the demand for port needles in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization in 2016, over 650 million adults (13% of the adult population across the globe) who are 18 years or older were obese. A majority of the global population lives in countries where more people die owing to overweight and obesity as compared to underweight people. In the same year, 41 million children below the age of 5 were obese/overweight, and more than 340 million children and individuals aged five years to 19 years were obese/overweight in 2016.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Smiths Medical, Novo Nordisk, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hamilton Syringes and Needles, NIPRO Medical, Boston Scientific, Terumo Corporation, and Hi-Tech Medicare Devices, among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Port Needles market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• A winged port needle is used to deliver intravenous (IV) therapy to a vein or to draw blood from a vein. These port needles allow for added precise placement, mainly in hard-to-access veins.

• By application, cancer treatment contributed to the largest market share in 2018. In cases where patients have to receive several infusions of chemotherapy, a port is often a better alternative. Moreover, it may allow you to receive chemotherapy at home as opposed to at the hospital or clinic. It offers greater comfort, less delay, less risk of extravasation, and less risk of infection.

• By end-users, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.0% in the forecast period.

• The market in North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global port needles market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Winged Port Needles

• Angled Port Needles

• Straight Port Needles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Blood Transfusions

• Cancer Treatment

• Parental Nutrition

• Other

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Port Needles market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

