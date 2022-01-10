Arrest Made in Multiple Offenses in the First and Second Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Second Districts announce an arrest has been made in connection with offenses that occurred in the First and Second Districts.

First District

On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 11:11 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment in the 600 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN 21-081-318

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:00 am the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. Unlawful entry CCN 21-109-926

Second District

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at approximately 2:20 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside the suspect took property from an office then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN 21-064-784

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 3:39 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment in the 1900 block of L Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN 21-097-429

On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 4:34 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN 21-167-487

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 9:30, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside the suspect went into an office and took the victim’s credit cards. Theft Two CCN 21-177-523

On Thursday, January 6, 2021, 60 year-old Maurice Ceasar of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary Two, two counts of Theft Two and one count of Unlawful Entry.