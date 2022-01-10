Automotive Seat Market Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) 2025

Automotive seat is an important part of a vehicle as it provides comfort to the person who is driving.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive seat market size was valued at $71,651.20 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $101,397.20 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. The gasoline by vehicle energy source segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, accounting for $56,828.9 million, and is estimated to reach $72,226.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In 2017, the automotive seat market share has accounted highest for the Asia-Pacific region.

Automotive seat is an important part of a vehicle as it provides comfort to the person who is driving. Moreover, these seats also offer a stylish look to a vehicle as they have ability to integrate various interior parts and different type of fabric materials. In addition, automotive seats are considered as one of the crucial components in vehicles as they are designed to support thighs, the buttocks, lower and upper back, and head support. They are usually made up of steel, aluminum, or mixed material. One of the major factors that driving the automotive seat market share is rising sales of passenger, electric & commercial typed vehicles across the globe.

Major Market Players:

• Adient plc

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

• Faurecia

• GENTHERM

• Lear Corporation

• Magna International Inc

• NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd

• TACHI-S CO.,LTD

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Region wise, currently Europe is driving the automotive seat market due to the high focus on higher fuel efficiency and autonomous driving. Moreover, the demand for these features has increased due to improved safety requirements in Europe. Therefore, rise in the manufacturing sector and industrialization is anticipated to create opportunity for further growth in the automotive seat market.

In addition, the growth of the automotive seat market is driven by rise in sales of luxurious vehicles in developing countries, increase in need for climate-controlled seat technology, and surge in need for lightweight seat frames. Moreover, factors such as rise in passenger vehicle sale due to enhanced lifestyle of middle-class families coupled with increase in disposable income and surge in demand for feature enabled advance seats fuel the growth of the automotive seat market.

However, volatility in the prices of metal and downshift in the sales and production of automobiles are the key factors that restraining the growth of automotive seat market. Furthermore, rise in demand for animal products free vehicles and growth in popularity of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. The market forecasted from year 2018-2025 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the automotive seat market applications.

Key Market Segments

• BY VEHICLE TYPE

o Passenger Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• BY TRIM MATERIAL

o Fabric

o Synthetic Leather

o Genuine Leather

• BY SEAT TYPE

o Bucket Seat

o Bench Seat

• BY VEHICLE ENERGY SOURCE

o Gasoline

o Diesel

o Electric

o LPG

The automotive seat market is segmented on the basis of trim material type, seat type, vehicle energy source, and vehicle type. The automotive seat market trends are decided on the basis of forecast from 2018 to 2025. One of the major factors that is driving the growth of the automotive seat market includes increase in sales of passenger and electric vehicles and rapid economic improvement. Furthermore, automotive manufacturers are shifting their focus to reduce the overall vehicle weight with the use of advanced fabric material for seats. Integrated components such as seat back (squab), seat, base (cushion), and the head-rest improve the vehicle getup, thus driving the market growth. There is growing focus of various governments, agencies, and institutions to reduce the global vehicle emissions due to rise in global warming. Recently, in May 2019, it was announced that the cars and motorbikes running on petrol or diesel will be banned in Amsterdam from 2030. Similarly, in November 2018, Madrid, Spain, banned polluting vehicles from the city center, only vehicles with producing zero emissions are allowed to drive freely. Hence, there is increase in need for lightweight set frames, which are further expected to increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicles.

Key Benefits for Automotive Seat Market:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the automotive seat market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current automotive seat market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive seat industry.

