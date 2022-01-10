Lusia Moskvicheva of the Happy Life Strategist to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness is the meaning of our lives. It's just that we all define happiness differently.

So how do we visualize a happy life in a way that makes it seem possible?

According to Lusia Moskvicheva, it's a reintegration process, removing the line of demarcation we have created between who we are at work and who we are.

"You don't necessarily have to do what you love," says Lusia. "The trick is to love what you do."

Lusia is an NYU and ICF certified executive and organizational coach and the founder of The Happy Life Strategist. Lusia helps her clients build successful, happy, productive lives filled with passion, meaning, and purpose.

"The Happy Life Strategist came out of my deep personal belief that we shouldn't separate work from life and life from work," says Lusia. "If you are miserable for eight hours at work, that is no amount of activity outside of work that can compensate for that. You have only one life, not two separate ones"

Leadership is the central concept. If you are not in the driver's seat of your life, you are at the mercy of circumstances and people around you. You must take charge.

As a coach, Lusia draws on over 15 years of experience as a fashion executive, offering clients a unique understanding of leadership, corporate insight and group dynamics. In addition, Lusia helps her clients break down the self-imposed limitations and obstacles to success by focusing on their strengths.

"My approach is finding my client's strengths and amplifying those strengths, so my client's life can flourish and blossom," says Lusia. "Let's not focus on what you don't know or what you wish you knew. Instead, let's take a look at what you're great at and build from there."

Within each of us is wisdom and the knowing we need to tune in to, says Lusia. We must listen to that inner wisdom and inner voice because it knows better than anyone else. The process begins with the next small step you need to make.

"My gift to my clients is confidence, though really it's courage," says Lusia, "Confidence comes from doing things you've never done before, even though they might scare you. That's the only way to become more confident: by becoming more courageous."

