Xerosis Treatment Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2027

Increasing prevalence of dry skin is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Xerosis treatment market is expected to reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Xerosis treatment is used for dermatological complications related to the drying of the skin. It may be caused by a moisture deficiency in the skin, which may be due to aging or underlying ailments, including Diabetes.

Increasing prevalence of xerosis is driving the growth of the market. A significant environmental factor for the occurrence of xerosis are exposure to cold or hot weather with low levels of humidity. Xerosis often aggravates in the winter season, when numerous causes contribute to dryness of skin, such as low humidity, and low-temperature results in a reduced amount of water in the stratum corneum. During summer, continuous exposure to air conditioning may lead to similar effects. Besides, various drugs, as topical or diuretics and systemic retinoid, may temporarily result in dry skin.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. The increase in the number of elderly population is likely boosting the market demand in the upcoming years.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Avalon Organics, Galderma Laboratories, Unilever, Croda International PLC, Dow Corning Corp., Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, United-Guardian Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Hempz, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By treatment, topical-moisturizers held a substantial market share in 2018. Topical moisturizers are beneficial in managing xerosis, with many studies demonstrating enhancement in skin condition as compared to the use of a moisturizer. Moisturizing products hydrate and moisturize the skin from active ingredients blended in the formulation.

• By symptoms, tightness is one of the significant indications of dry skin. Tightness occurs when there is an increase in the number of dead skin cells, imparting a layer on the skin’s surface that results in dryness, giving a feeling of tightness to the skin.

• By route of administration, the topical route of administration contributed to the largest market size in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period.

• By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.0% in the forecast period. The factors, including the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.4% in the forecast period, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and better reimbursement scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Xerosis treatment market on the basis of treatment, symptoms, route of administration, end-users, and region:

Treatment Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Corticosteroids

• Immuno-Modulators

• Topical-Moisturizers

• Others

Symptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Roughness

• Tightness

• Itching

• Flaky Skin

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Topical

• Oral

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Homecare settings

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Xerosis Treatment market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

