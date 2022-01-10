Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market || Nvidia ,Alphabet ,Intel ,International Business Machines,Microsoft

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most progressive technologies in computer science.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to reach at $8,887.6 million by 2025, from $445.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most progressive technologies in computer science. It is associated with human intelligence through similar characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of the technology. In addition, the growth in automotive industry is expected to drive the automotive artificial intelligence market. Automotive industry has experienced the promise of artificial intelligence and is among the major industries using AI to augment and mimic the action of humans. Furthermore, emergence of standards such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot alert, and growth in demand for convenience features attract automotive vendors towards AI.

Major Market Players:

• Nvidia Corporation

• Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Micron Technology, Inc

• BMW

• Uber Technologies Inc. (OTTO Motors)

• Tesla, Inc

• Toyota Motor Corporation

The growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market is driven by rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, the threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for the premium vehicle segment is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

• BY APPLICATION

o Semi-Autonomous

o Autonomous

• BY COMPONENT

o Hardware

 Processor

 Memory

 Network

o Software

o Service

• BY TECHNOLOGY

o Machine Learning & Deep Learning

o Computer Vision

o Natural Language Processing

Autonomous vehicles are gaining popularity globally due to various features such as automatic parking, self-driving, autopilot, and others, which minimizes human effort during driving. In addition, such autonomous vehicles are backed up by some of the biggest technologically sound companies such as Nvidia, Intel, and Tesla among others and hence the probability of failure is minimal. For instance, Tesla’s autopilot system which has features such as keeping the vehicle within a lane while driving, auto changing the lanes whenever required, self-parking, and others, is one of the most advanced system available in automotive artificial intelligence market. Moreover, autonomous vehicles are anticipated to significantly bring down the requirement of human intervention and be of vital importance in the industries which are suffering from low man power for transportation purposes. This, in turn is expected to drive the growth of automotive AI market.

Autonomous vehicles have made life of consumers safe and convenient. However, there are certain threats that are faced by the manufacturers related to security and privacy concerns such as safety of personal data, cyber-attacks, and driver distractions. For instance, around 1.4 million Fiat Chryslers were recalled in the US due to a glitch in their dashboard computers that permitted hackers to disable the vehicle. Similarly, white hat hackers were successful in implanting malware into the system of a Tesla car. These instances of intruding customer’s privacy are some of the major restraints in the market growth.

