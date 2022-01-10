Vietnamese, Lao Ministries of Public Security strengthen cooperation

VIETNAM, January 10 -

Lao defence minister Gen. Vilay Lakhamphon (centre, right) presented Lao State’s orders to 16 collectives and 41 individuals of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Vietnamese people's public security forces (August 19, 1945-2020) during the ceremony held in Hà Nội on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — Close cooperation between the Ministries of Public Security of Việt Nam and Laos has contributed to deepening and consolidating the special friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.

The assessment was shared by both Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. Tô Lâm and his Lao counterpart Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong during their talks in Hà Nội on Sunday.

Gen. Lâm said that in 2021, despite complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two ministries intensified cooperation ensuring national security and social order and safety, and in sharing information related to all kinds of crimes, especially drug traffickers and transnational crime.

Việt Nam helped train 280 Lao officers, and provided medical equipment and supplies to support the Lao ministry’s fight against COVID-19.

Gen. Lakhamphong expressed his hope that the ministries’ cooperation will develop further, contributing to ensuring social safety, order, security and stability.

This year, the two sides will continue with coordination in handling arising cases quickly so as not to let hostile forces and criminals harm the security and order of the two countries, while seriously implementing the 2022 Cooperation Plan, and strengthening the exchange of information of mutual concern, especially the world and regional situations that affect security and order.

The two sides will effectively implement international treaties and agreements to which they are signatories; accelerate negotiations towards the signing of an agreement on extradition, and another on mutual protection and exchange of classified information between the two Governments; and support each other at world and regional forums in ensuring security, peace and stability in the region and the world as well as in the fight against crimes.

They will cooperate to effectively carry out activities to celebrate the Year of Friendship and Solidarity between Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam in 2022, as well as the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Concluding the talks, the two ministers witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents between the ministries’ units.

They later co-chaired a ceremony to present the Lao State’s orders to 16 collectives and 41 individuals of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Vietnamese people's public security forces (August 19, 1945-2020). — VNS

BOX:

Việt Nam, Laos beef up defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath visited former Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam General Ngô Xuân Lịch in Hà Nội on Saturday, during Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh’s ongoing official visit to Việt Nam.

At the meeting, the Lao Defence Minister briefed his host on results of the Laos-VIệt Nam defence cooperation in the recent past and thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and Defence Ministry for promptly supporting Laos in the COVID-19 fight.

Showing his joy at the sound development of bilateral defence cooperation that serves as one of important pillars of the Việt Nam-Laos relations, General Lịch spoke highly of efforts made by the Lao People's Armed Forces and General Chanyalath in particular to foster the cooperation.

He expressed his belief that the solidarity between the two Parties, States, armed forces and peoples will continue reaping successful results and bilateral defence cooperation will be strengthened in an effective manner. — VNS