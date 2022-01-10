Anti-Adhesion Products Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

soaring number of surgeries worldwide, Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anti-adhesion products market was valued at USD 594.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,033.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.10%. Adhesions are bands of sticky tissues that adhere to the surfaces of internal organs and tissues together, creating an obstruction in the area of its formation. Adhesions can result into severe medical conditions such as small bowel obstruction, frequent pain, infertility and motion restriction. Surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, meticulous hemostasis, and inflammatory drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, corticosteroids, and calcium channel blockers are also prescribed. However, anti-adhesion products called adhesion barriers are suggested as the most effective way of reducing adhesions. The anti-adhesion products are used to treat these adhesions as they cannot be handled by any drug therapy. The increasing incidence of associated surgeries such as gynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, abdominal surgery, and other surgeries, leading to this process, post surgeries would me majorly driving the market for surgical anti-adhesion products.

The rising number of surgeries among the global population occurring mainly due to lifestyle disorders would be propelling the demand for anti-adhesion agents. Adhesions frequently applied after abdominal surgery. Adhesions occurring post abdominal surgical procedures often causes chronic pelvic pain, infertility and intestinal obstruction. Several products, in the form of film or fluid, are widely used to prevent postoperative adhesion formation. Many anti-adhesion products have been used in the clinic. The elderly population, which is more prone to such surgeries, is a driving factor for the market. Although anti-adhesion products are the only treatment for adhesions, the use of these products is quite reluctantly approved by surgeons about the clinical safety and efficacy of these products. However, the evidence is short for surgeons to reasonably choose the suitable anti-adhesion produces in clinical practice. Therefore, it is expected to be a restraint for the market growth.

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern for the patient dealing with severe diseases and patients going through resultant surgeries. Although, administrations and healthcare authorities have laid down numerous guidelines to ensure the well-being of the healthcare professional as well as patient. The market has experienced a downturn over the months, which may continue over the next few months. The increased patient pool suffering from COVID-19 has disrupted the treatment of patients dealing with other health conditions. In most of the majorly affected countries, hospital beds designated for other disease conditions are turned into covid-19 wards. This has significantly decreased the incidence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, abdominal and other types of surgeries directly impacting the anti-adhesion products market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Anti-Adhesion Products market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Anti-Adhesion Products market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Stryker corporation, Artherex, Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Smith and Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Nordson Medical, Lemke vision, GPC Medical, Karl Storz, Conmed

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Pelvic surgery often causes unavoidable tissue injury and that can lead to the formation of post- surgical adhesion owning to the rising demand for anti-adhesion products. The polyethylene glycol segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period owing to its high efficacy and better results.

• The synthetic anti-adhesive products are extensively used out of which hyaluronic acid and regenerated cellulose are used after polyethylene glycol

• The target diseases such as cancer, pelvic surgeries, and C-sections have significantly increased in number owing to the rising demand for anti-adhesion products. According to the National Cancer Institute in 2020, the most common cancers are lung cancer, bronchus cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, rectum cancer, colon cancer, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, endometrial cancer, bladder cancer, and renal pelvis cancer.

• Due to stringent regulations for approval of anti-adhesion products, companies often face a lot of difficulties for approval to establish product’s clinical efficacy and safety.

For the comprehensive analysis of report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Anti-Adhesion market on the basis of application, product, formulation and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Synthetic Adhesion

• Polyethylene Glycol

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Regenerated Cellulose

• Natural Adhesion Barriers

• Collagen & Protein

• Fibrin

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Cardiovascular surgery

• Orthopedic surgery

• Gynecological surgery

• General/ abdominal Surgery

• Neurological surgery

• Urological Surgery

• Other surgeries

Formulation Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Gels

• Films

• Liquid

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Anti-Adhesion Products market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Anti-Adhesion Products Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Anti-Adhesion Products Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Anti-Adhesion Products industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Anti-Adhesion Products market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

