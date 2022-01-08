Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi

TAJIKISTAN, January 8 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the President of the Islamic Republic Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi reads in particular:

“Your Excellency, Mr. President,

Please accept my and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan’s sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of a significant event for the peoples of the two countries - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this period, our countries have consistently taken practical measures aimed at achieving a high level of constructive relations, opening new ways to strengthen multifaceted cooperation and ensuring an effective perspective for their development, and we consider it very important to continue the efforts of the two countries in this direction.

To achieve these goals, Tajikistan always stands for the ever-growing expansion of the multifaceted ties of our countries in the spirit of mutual understanding, partnership and trust, as well as the development and implementation of relevant projects, programs and measures.

We are confident that thanks to the firm determination and joint sincere efforts of the parties, we will be able to enrich the relations between the two countries, which have historical and cultural commonalities, with more significant results that meet the highest interests of our peoples.

I hope that the anniversary year will brighten up relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries with its new achievements.

Renewing my congratulations, I ask the Almighty for Your Excellency good health and success, and I wish the friendly people of Iran peace, stability, and further prosperity.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you, Your Excellency, as well as the people of your country on the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan.

It is gratifying that over the past three decades, the two countries, using ancient historical, cultural, civilizational and linguistic commonalities, were able to achieve a sufficiently high level of relations in a bilateral format, as well as in the regional and international arena, in addition, taking into account the significant potential of the two countries, there is an opportunity to increase the indicators of cooperation, especially in the economic sector, to the desired level.

In this context, following my first official visit to beautiful Tajikistan, the two countries reached agreements to include in the agenda of the working programs of the respective responsible departments of the parties the creation of the necessary prerequisites for enhancing the level of economic cooperation in order to open a new chapter in multifaceted ties through political trust.

I hope that, taking into account the existing political will and joint efforts, we will witness the expansion of all-round ties between the peoples of Iran and Tajikistan in matters of ensuring mutual interests.

By the grace of the Almighty, I wish you, Your Excellency and your respected family, health and success, and well-being to the dear and noble people of the Republic of Tajikistan.”