Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,372 in the last 365 days.

Exchange for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing today

MACAU, January 10 - The exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes starts today (10 Jan) and will end on 25 March 2022. Each registered Macao resident can bring along his/her Macao ID card to the selected bank on the selected date and exchange for 2 pieces of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes issued by the Bank of China with an amount of MOP40. Registrants may also appoint a representative to exchange such banknotes on his/her behalf, and the required authorization documents can be found at AMCM website.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.

You just read:

Exchange for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.