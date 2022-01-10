Exchange for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing today

MACAU, January 10 - The exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes starts today (10 Jan) and will end on 25 March 2022. Each registered Macao resident can bring along his/her Macao ID card to the selected bank on the selected date and exchange for 2 pieces of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes issued by the Bank of China with an amount of MOP40. Registrants may also appoint a representative to exchange such banknotes on his/her behalf, and the required authorization documents can be found at AMCM website.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.