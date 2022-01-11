Fundraising NGO “Transplants- Help the Poor Foundation” Raise Funds to Enable Life-Saving Transplants

Transplant organization Organ Donation Organization in India

only about 0.01% of individuals in India donate their organs after death, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite being the second largest population globally, India merely has a 0.26 per million population deceased organ donation rate. When compared to other countries, including the United States (26%), Croatia (36.5%), and Spain (35.3%) per million people, India’s figures appear to be minuscule.Many factors have caused these low rates and discouraged people to become organ donors, including lack of awareness, religious concerns or superstitious beliefs, personal resistance, or fear of disfigurement of the body.With donation rates coming to such low numbers, getting an organ for transplant becomes not only difficult for the general public who can afford it but also significantly affects the underprivileged. Even if an individual in need of transplantation receives a suitable organ for transplant, they need to have substantial funds to afford numerous costs incurred, such as hospital expenses and costs of medicines that are sometimes life-long. Apart from this, only a few hospitals have the infrastructure to perform such surgeries, which adds to the problem. As a result, transplants are effectively unavailable to the underprivileged.Acknowledging this, in March of 2017, five friends, Mr. C.Y Pal along with Dr. Darius F. Mirza, Gul Kriplani, Sabira Merchant, Ashok Wadhwa, joined hands to become the founders of Transplants - Help the Poor Foundation.The foundation actively works towards making organ transplants available to the poor and needy and is also dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging people to become organ donors.The founders of the Transplants - Help the Poor Foundation contribute funds and raise money through crowdfunding, corporate bodies, high net worth individuals, and other NGOs for organ donation.The NGO has helped more than 250 underprivileged and needy patients. With its JEET initiative (Joint Effort to Enable Transplants), the foundation has partnered with renowned names such as Ketto- Asia’s most trusted crowdfunding platform and MOHAN Foundation (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) to raise funds as well as urge and counsel families concerning altruistic deceased organ for transplant and donation.About Transplants – Help the Poor FoundationTransplants – Help the Poor Foundation is an NGO reaching out to assist needy patients for organ transplantation. The foundation’s noble work is dedicated to helping the weaker sections and providing ease against the financial burden of organ transplantation. The NGO has helped more than 250 underprivileged and is partnered with leading organizations and NGOs for donations, including Ketto and MOHAN Foundation.For Further Information, Kindly Contact:Visit Us : www.transplantindia.org

