Edith Moricz of Fast Track 2 YR Dream Job Program to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edith Moricz is the CEO of Fast Track 2 YR Dream Job Program, dedicated to helping talented, motivated professionals achieve their career goals and land their dream jobs.

Fast Track 2 YR Dream Job offers a holistic, custom-based coaching program designed to help professionals take control of their career transition and achieve their career goals.

“Everyone can make an impact if they're with the right company or working with their ideal clients,” says Edith. “My role and passion are helping each individual with talents and skills find that right fit.”

Edith launched Fast Track 2 YR Dream Job, inspired by her own job transition many years ago.

“My goal is to make sure that no motivated professional has to experience what I went through,” says Edith. “Prior to that particular job transition, I sent out my resume, had 2 conversations and I was hired. This time, the process was taking too long, I was getting frustrated, and it started to change my sense of purpose and what I was supposed to be doing with my talent, skills and passion.”

Fast Track 2 YR Dream Job helps professionals in transition eliminate the mistakes that waste time. No more job searches that put you in a reactive mode, waiting for a call back or for next steps in the interview process. No more sending resumes into the void.

According to Edith, most of your time should not be spent job searching. It should be spent finding a match with the right organization that respects you and recognizes your talents. Edith guides her clients on a whole new schedule for what they should be doing specifically to accelerate the process.

“It's not a numbers game,” explains Edith. “My clients only spend two or three days of the week connecting and networking. The rest of their time can be spent on wellness, spending time with their loved ones, taking care of themselves and pursuing other things that are also equally inspiring.”

Edith says it’s much more important and critical to know your impact. What are the ways in which you've made a difference throughout your career path, within your industry and/or in the community? The answer to this question has a domino effect on everything else they do in the ‘career achievement, landing dream job’ process.

“Yes, you need a polished resume, cover letter and LinkedIn profile, but once that's all put together, we make sure that they can verbalize it with confidence and enthusiasm,” says Edith. “They have to be able to talk the talk.”

Unfortunately, marketing is not an innate skill set. Most people don't feel comfortable promoting themselves.

“Too often, we don't see our own talents and skills. We don't see ourselves as having created a collection of wisdom and insights throughout our career path,” says Edith. “I help my clients remember their spectacular achievements and rebuild their confidence. They realize they have a lot more power in the career transition process than they ever thought possible. That creates a strong career path and an impressive success story!”

Of course, once we achieve our career goals and land our dream job, we should always be thinking about how we can continue to improve. Edith says the skills that will be most necessary for career success are emotional intelligence, adaptability and consistent learning.

“Everyone has to continue pushing the envelope and making themselves better,” says Edith. “When you're uncomfortable, something wonderful is happening. Your career success story continues!”

