Electric Power Tools Market Trends, Growth, Analysis, 2021–2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Top Leading Players

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric power tools industry is expected to witness a significant growth from factors such as increase in adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry, integration of brushless motors in electric power tools, and growth in popularity of cordless power tools. However, high initial cost of the electric power tools is anticipated to restrain growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “electric power tools market by product type, and end user industry: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global electric power tools market is expected to generate revenue worth $24.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $49.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global electric power tools market include increased adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry, integration of brushless motors in electrically powered tools, and growth in popularity of cordless power tools. However, high initial costs of the electric power tools as compared to pneumatic power tools is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

The construction industry is one of the major consumers of power tools, hence, the introduction of electric power tools has benefitted the construction industry, by providing features such as portability, usability in remote locations, and high productivities. Thus, the adoption of electric power tools has grown significantly; thereby, boosting the growth of the electric power tools market.

Moreover, integration of brushless motors in the electric power tools has enhanced the productivities of the electric power tools to a high extent. Brushless motors eliminate the generation of friction; thereby, providing more power in same input voltage. This ultimately improves the performance of the electric power tool. As a result, the introduction of brushless motors in electric power tools is propelling the use of electric power tools for professional heavy-duty operations; thereby, driving the electric power tools market growth globally.

Key Market Players

Apex Tool Group

Atlas Copco AB

Hilti Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Koki Holding, Co., Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

