Construction Drone Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, 2020-2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunities

Rise in demand for construction drones can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction industry across the globe.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction drone market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, due to increase in adoption of construction drones in the construction and infrastructure sectors. In addition, rapid urbanization along with population growth in developing and developed countries has resulted in rise in residential and nonresidential construction, which is expected to augment the growth of construction drone market during the forecast period.

Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6612

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Drone Market by Type, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Exponential population growth coupled with rapid urbanization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in August 2020, Statistics Canada, a national statistical agency of Canada, released a report on economy of Canada. According to this report, total investments in building construction registered an increase of 12% in June 2020 as compared to May 2020. This is expected to drive the growth of construction drone market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for construction drones is attributed to development of the construction industry around the globe, which leads to rise in the need for surveying of vast land mass containing uneven ground and rocky obstacles. These tasks can be performed efficiently and quickly by construction drones as compared to humans. For instance, in September 2019, Survey of India (SoI) and National Mapping Agency (NMA) launched a program for large-scale mapping (LSM) in the country, which is expected to use professional grade construction drones. This is expected to drive the growth of construction drone market during the forecast period.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6612

Key Market Players

3D Robotics, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

DJI

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Insitu, Inc.

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

Parrot Drones

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction drone market trends and dynamics.

In-depth construction drone market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global construction drone market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within market of construction drone are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the construction drone industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6612

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.